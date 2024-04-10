SINGAPORE, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deepcoin Labs, a leading venture capital firm specializing in blockchain, digital assets, and cryptocurrencies, proudly announces its successful participation in the renowned Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2024 . The festival, which commenced on April 6th and ran until April 9th, 2024, was held at the esteemed Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, drawing industry leaders and enthusiasts from across the globe.

Deepcoin Labs Fueling the Blockchain Future at Hong Kong's Leading Web3 Festival 2024

Along with over 100 speakers and a diverse array of sessions, the festival served as a platform for thought-provoking discussions, insightful presentations, and valuable networking opportunities. As a platinum sponsor of the festival, Deepcoin Labs reaffirms its commitment to driving innovation, fostering collaboration, and propelling the growth of the Web3 ecosystem. Through its participation in the festival, Deepcoin Labs has successfully showcased their dedication to supporting promising projects and startups, while also engaging with industry leaders to explore new opportunities and initiatives.

Sandy, representing Deepcoin Labs, delivered a captivating speech at the Hong Kong Web3 Festival on the second day of the event, titled Unlocking the Future: Navigating Web3 Investment Trends. As the Global Business Director at Deepcoin Labs, Sandy emphasized the company's role as a venture capital firm specializing in blockchain, digital assets, and cryptocurrencies, highlighting their commitment to fostering long-term sustainable growth within the industry. Deepcoin Labs has received Crypto-commodities Trading Registration from DMCC since September last year and launched a $100 million fund dedicated to fostering early-stage Web3 innovation projects.

Deepcoin Labs demonstrated its unwavering commitment to innovation, collaboration, and the advancement of the industry. Deepcoin Labs continues to lead the way in fostering growth and sustainability within the Web3 landscape. As the festival comes to a close, Deepcoin Labs looks forward to furthering its partnerships, exploring new opportunities, and shaping the future of Web3 alongside industry leaders and enthusiasts.

About Deepcoin Labs

Deepcoin Labs, a branch of Deepcoin, is a venture capital firm specializing in blockchain, digital assets, and cryptocurrencies. The company is dedicated to fostering long-term sustainable growth within the industry by providing resources, trust, and support to startup projects in both Asian and overseas markets.

About Deepcoin

Deepcoin is a leading cryptocurrency exchange committed to providing users with a secure, efficient, and innovative trading experience while known for its relentless innovation and long-term value proposition. Founded in 2018 by industry veterans and former executives of renowned companies, Deepcoin has amassed over 10 million registered users across 30 countries, facilitating a cumulative trading volume exceeding US $1 trillion. Having broad support for global fiat currency deposits, Deepcoin enables direct purchases of major cryptocurrencies and offers a range of trading options for over 100 cryptocurrencies. Its user-friendly platform includes spot trading , perpetual contracts , inverse perpetual contracts , and DeFi financial management savings, backed by 24/7 multilingual customer support , empowering individuals and institutions to navigate the digital asset market with confidence and ease. Deepcoin continues to redefine the crypto trading landscape, delivering unparalleled innovation and exceptional user experiences.

