SINGAPORE, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deepcoin Labs, the pioneering venture capital firm specializing in blockchain, crypto assets, and cryptocurrencies, is poised to make a significant impact at the upcoming Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2024. As a key player in the venture capital space as well as a platinum sponsor this year for the annual Hong Kong event, Deepcoin Labs is dedicated to propelling innovation, nurturing growth, and facilitating collaboration within the Web3 industry with a particular focus on blockchain, crypto assets, and cryptocurrencies.

Deepcoin Labs Will Be Sponsoring Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2024

Registered in Dubai, Deepcoin Labs boasts a robust portfolio of early-stage investments, fueled by a mission to shape the future of the Web3 landscape worldwide. Along with the recent establishment of a $100 million fund, Deepcoin Labs is primed to serve as a catalyst for industry innovation, providing essential resources to promising projects and startups.

The annual Hong Kong Web3 Festival stands as a cornerstone event for the global Web3 industry, drawing together an unparalleled gathering of visionaries, innovators, and investors. The event will be held at the Kong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre within Hall3FG from April 6th to April 9th. Attendees are invited to drop by at the Deepcoin Labs booth at E08 for more information on potential collaborations and business opportunities.

"At Deepcoin Labs, we are deeply committed to fostering innovation and growth within the Web3 industry," remarked Ego , Founder & CEO of Deepcoin. "The registration of Deepcoin Labs marks a significant milestone in our journey, enabling us to further support and empower entrepreneurs and startups in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space. The Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2024 provides an ideal platform for us to connect with fellow innovators, showcase our initiatives, and contribute to the ongoing evolution of the crypto asset landscape."

Deepcoin Labs also aims to bridge the gap between mentorship and funding through incubation programs, leveraging its technical expertise to support startups in both Asian, MENA and overseas markets. By working closely with portfolio companies, Deepcoin Labs endeavors to build exceptional value within the blockchain and cryptocurrency ecosystem, driving long-term sustainable growth.

Having a focus on responsible and regulated operations, Deepcoin Labs is now actively seeking innovative Web3 projects on a global scale. Projects interested should contact Deepcoin Labs via email for inquiries.

About Deepcoin Labs

Deepcoin Labs, a branch of Deepcoin, is a venture capital firm specializing in blockchain, digital assets, and cryptocurrencies. The company is dedicated to fostering long-term sustainable growth within the industry by providing resources, trust, and support to startup projects in both Asian and overseas markets.

About Deepcoin

Deepcoin is a leading cryptocurrency exchange committed to providing users with a secure, efficient, and innovative trading experience while known for its relentless innovation and long-term value proposition. Founded in 2018 by industry veterans and former executives of renowned companies, Deepcoin has amassed over 10 million registered users across 30 countries, facilitating a cumulative trading volume exceeding US $1 trillion. Having broad support for global fiat currency deposits, Deepcoin enables direct purchases of major cryptocurrencies and offers a range of trading options for over 100 cryptocurrencies. Its user-friendly platform includes spot trading , perpetual contracts , inverse perpetual contracts , and DeFi financial management savings, backed by 24/7 multilingual customer support , empowering individuals and institutions to navigate the digital asset market with confidence and ease. Deepcoin continues to redefine the crypto trading landscape, delivering unparalleled innovation and exceptional user experiences.

Website: Deepcoin.com

Twitter: twitter.com/Deepcoin_news

Telegram: t.me/Deepcoin_english

SOURCE Deepcoin Labs