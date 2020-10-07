Deepening Digital Focus, Simmons Announces Banno Credit and Debit Integration

PINE BLUFF, Ark., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Almost exactly one year after launching its completely new mobile app in October 2019, Simmons has released the first installment of a phased credit and debit integration through Jack Henry's Banno software. The integration will bolster mobile and online functionality by adding features like the ability to view credit card transactions, payment due dates and more starting on Oct. 6, and will culminate with full management capabilities for Simmons cards in 2021.

"Since launching our new app last fall, one of the most exciting features has been leveraging Banno's open platform and APIs to have our own Simmons Bank development team build services that match customers' unique needs," said Alex Carriles, executive vice president and chief digital officer at Simmons Bank. "The opportunity for creativity and customization has been extraordinary, driving benefits for both our company and customers."

Simmons' recent digital strides are part of the company's Next Generation Bank initiative, a multi-year project that began in 2018 and represents a $100 million investment in technology.

Carriles credits this technology investment as key to the bank's performance throughout the coronavirus crisis, when digital banking trends accelerated across the industry. "While COVID has unleashed industry impacts that no one could have foreseen, Simmons was well positioned to meet increased digital banking needs due to our pre-existing focus on these services. During Q2 and Q3, we were able to easily accommodate a growth of over 30 percent in the number of customers using mobile and online banking."

About Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank is an Arkansas state-chartered bank that began in 1903. Through the decades, Simmons has developed a full suite of financial products and services designed to meet the needs of individual consumers and business customers alike. Simmons has grown steadily and today operates more than 200 branch locations throughout Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Simmons is the subsidiary bank for Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC), a publicly traded bank holding company headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, with total consolidated assets of $21.9 billion as of June 30, 2020. For more information, visit https://simmonsbank.com/.

