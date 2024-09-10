DeepIntent and Everyday Health Group Partner to Offer Exclusive Access to Premium Health Segments and Advanced Targeting

The partnership enhances DeepIntent's platform with premium, first-look media offerings and provides Everyday Health Group with an advanced DSP platform to provide data-enhanced products to improve health marketers' campaign performance

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepIntent, the health advertising platform, and Everyday Health Group (EHG) , a leading provider in consumer, patient, and provider education, today announced a strategic partnership that will provide agencies and brands priority access to a powerful, health-focused platform with premium, trusted, and reviewed health content. This partnership is designed to enhance the way brands connect with their audiences, while also offering a competitive advantage in today's evolving marketplace driven by the need for both personalization and privacy.

"As one of the most visited and trusted consumer health authorities available, partnering with Everyday Health Group was an easy decision," said Chris Paquette, CEO of DeepIntent. "This collaboration aligns our commitment to providing safe, expansive, premium, and endemic inventory, ensuring our clients can effectively reach and engage health-conscious audiences with precision."

In addition to first-look access to EHG's premium inventory, the partnership will enable health marketers to efficiently reach qualified audiences across top-tier properties, including Everyday Health, BabyCenter, WhatToExpect, MedPage Today and EHG's Trusted Care Access Portfolio (TCAP) of leading medical center sites, along with future audience and measurement products. The two organizations plan to create enhanced targeting through EHG-branded audience segments and to jointly develop audiences with data from the two companies, which will allow for precise engagement with health-focused users for improved campaign performance. The platform will support both Managed Service and Self-Service transactions.

"Everyday Health Group is excited to partner with DeepIntent to bring our vast health inventory and data to a broader audience," said Tom Carr, SVP, Media & Data Strategy, Everyday Health Group. "DeepIntent's expertise as the leading health data and intelligence provider, combined with their robust DSP, will allow us to deliver more impactful and innovative solutions that drive results and effectively connect brands with health-conscious consumers and time-constrained HCPs."

For more information, visit DeepIntent.com and EverydayHealthGroup.com.

About DeepIntent

DeepIntent is the health advertising platform marketers trust to drive effective campaigns. Purpose-built for healthcare and privacy-safe, the DeepIntent platform unites media, identity, and clinical data to produce industry-defining health intelligence. Consistently proven to deliver real-world results based on real-time optimization, the DeepIntent platform powers more than 600 pharmaceutical brands and all the leading healthcare agencies to innovate, differentiate, and reach their audiences across all channels and devices. For more information, visit DeepIntent.com or find us on LinkedIn .

About Everyday Health Group

The Everyday Health Group (EHG) is a recognized leader in patient and provider education attracting an engaged audience of over 81 million health consumers and over 890,000 U.S. practicing physicians and clinicians to its premier health and wellness digital properties. EHG combines social listening data and analytics expertise to deliver highly personalized healthcare consumer content and effective patient engagement solutions. EHG's vision is to drive better clinical and health outcomes through decision-making informed by highly relevant data and analytics. Healthcare professionals and consumers are empowered with trusted content and services through the Everyday Health Group's flagship brands including Everyday Health®, What to Expect®, MedPage Today®, Health eCareers®, PRIME® Education, and Castle Connolly Top Doctors® as well as exclusive strategic partnerships with medical associations and our Trusted Care Access Portfolio (TCAP) of leading medical centers.

Everyday Health Group is a division of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD).

