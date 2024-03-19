DeepIntent Announces Expansion of Its Publisher Marketplace with New Electronic Health Records (EHR) and Endemic Inventory Partners

The addition of Healio and Veradigm enables healthcare brands and agencies to apply real-time data and optimization to valuable media placements.

NEW YORK, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepIntent, the Health DSP, today announced the expansion of programmatic access to endemic health publishers and electronic health record (EHR) communications through its Publisher Marketplace .

Brands and agencies can now programmatically access cookieless bidding, targeting, and optimization across key endemic partners. The Publisher Marketplace expansion includes Healio, a leading information platform for physicians and healthcare professionals, and Veradigm, a leading point-of-care marketing platform.

"We are excited to partner with DeepIntent to offer our highly engaged HCP audiences to brands and agencies," said Matthew Holland, COO at Healio. "DeepIntent's real-time platform and expertise in healthcare marketing technology will enable us to provide our clients with more innovative and efficient solutions."

Damon Basch, VP of Strategic Partnerships at Veradigm, added, "We're thrilled to expand The Veradigm Network and our programmatic offering with DeepIntent. DeepIntent's real-time audience building and optimization capabilities, together with our comprehensive, ambulatory provider EHR inventory, enable us to better serve our clients' needs."

The Publisher Marketplace's open ecosystem enables brands and agencies to programmatically reach highly engaged patients and providers across hundreds of premium, healthcare-focused placements.

"Our clients and partners require an innovative, health-specialized partner to equip their campaigns with the broadest set of health data and media available," said Chris Paquette, CEO of DeepIntent. "By integrating with DeepIntent's DSP, our endemic health publishers opt into the future of healthcare marketing—one that uses real-time data to transact programmatically and drive performance for advertisers."

For more information about DeepIntent and its Publisher Marketplace, visit https://www.deepintent.com/publishers/ .

About DeepIntent

DeepIntent leads health advertising into the future based on the core belief that advertising technology contributes measurably to positive health outcomes. Built purposefully for the healthcare industry, the DeepIntent Health Advertising Platform employs patented technology and the industry's most comprehensive health data to drive higher audience quality and script performance. 600+ pharmaceutical brands and all the leading healthcare agencies trust DeepIntent to reach the most relevant healthcare providers and patient audiences across all channels and devices. For more information, visit DeepIntent.com or find us on LinkedIn .

About Healio

Healio is a multichannel information platform, providing health care specialists with tailored news, information and education in support of their daily practice of medicine. Healio's core News, CME and Clinical Guidance channels deliver practical information and education across 21+ specialties. For more information, visit Healio.com .

Press Contact:

Stefanie DeSantis

[email protected]

SOURCE DeepIntent, Inc.