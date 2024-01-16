DeepIntent Names Lisa Kopp Johnson as Chief Revenue Officer and Adam Kapel as Chief Marketing Officer

New Executives to Lead DeepIntent's Sales and Marketing Teams as It Accelerates Growth and Expands Offerings and Partnerships in 2024 and Beyond

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare advertising technology leader DeepIntent announced today the appointment of Lisa Kopp Johnson as its Chief Revenue Officer and Adam Kapel as its Chief Marketing Officer.

Kopp Johnson joins DeepIntent, bringing more than a decade of media and advertising sales leadership experience. Most recently, she served as the SVP of Global Agency Development & Brand Partnerships at Integral Ad Science, where she oversaw brand partnerships and led the company's agency relations initiatives. Before joining IAS, she was the General Manager of Business Development at The Trade Desk and held sales leadership roles with high-growth companies such as Amobee and Undertone.

"I'm delighted to step into the role of leading the sales organization at a pivotal moment in the company's growth," said Kopp Johnson. "I'm eager to collaborate with this incredibly talented team to drive meaningful revenue growth and cultivate lasting industry relationships."

Kapel joins DeepIntent with 25 years of marketing and sales executive leadership experience. Throughout this time, he ran marketing and sales teams for organizations such as Atlas/aQuantive, Microsoft Advertising, and Ericsson Emodo, in addition to leadership positions and consulting engagements with several ad tech startups. Previously, he led sales and marketing as the Chief Growth Officer for Flexe, a logistics technology company, where he delivered over 7X revenue growth in three years.

"I am excited to be part of the DeepIntent team and join in the mission to transform healthcare advertising," said Kapel. "I look forward to elevating DeepIntent's already impressive brand and growing our presence in the industry."

"I am thrilled to have these two proven and experienced executives join DeepIntent. It is our mission to meaningfully improve health outcomes via advertising and technology," DeepIntent founder and CEO Chris Paquette said. "Adam's proven success creating engaging, memorable stories that resonate across channels and audiences, combined with Lisa's ability to connect with our clients and mobilize a team to tell our story, positions us well to achieve that mission and scale our business."

