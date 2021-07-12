DeepIntent Awarded Patent for DeepIntent Outcomes™ Technology, Which Optimizes Advertising Campaigns to Increase Audience Quality and Script Lift Using Real-World Clinical Data

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepIntent , the leading independent healthcare marketing technology company built purposefully to influence patient health and business outcomes, announced it has been awarded a patent for DeepIntent Outcomes from the United States Patent and Trademark Office. This makes DeepIntent the only demand side platform (DSP) using patented technology to link real-world clinical data with impression data to measure and optimize live campaigns toward audience quality (AQ) and script performance metrics.

With DeepIntent's patented technology, healthcare marketers can measure and algorithmically optimize live campaigns toward real-world business outcomes, such as AQ and script lift (TRx, NRx, NBRx), based on prescribing behaviors and verified exposures against the industry's most timely and comprehensive clinical and pharmaceutical datasets.

"DeepIntent Outcomes represents the culmination of five years in healthcare marketing innovation to unify campaign planning, activation, measurement, and optimization," said DeepIntent CEO Chris Paquette. "Aided by the industry's most comprehensive, timely, and actionable datasets, DeepIntent Outcomes enables marketers to go beyond clicks and impressions to zero in on the metrics that matter. Daily data refreshes give marketers the confidence to know their campaigns are optimized toward real-world business performance, yielding better patient outcomes."

DeepIntent Outcomes, launched earlier this year , brings significant, differentiated features and capabilities to the market. Those include measuring how key campaign parameters, such as audience, media, and messaging, drive script lift. Each aspect of campaign performance is considered and auto-optimized by privacy-safe machine learning algorithms that select the optimal creative, audience, frequency, context, and locations to serve ads. The optimization algorithms also help uncover unexpected insights in real-time, resulting in lowered costs and unprecedented ROI.

"DeepIntent is a visionary company that shares our mission to ensure patients are receiving the right treatment at the right time. Leveraging Komodo Health's comprehensive real-world database within its platform and DeepIntent's DSP, marketers can chart the connections between advertising campaigns and patient outcomes," said Lauren Stahl, Vice President and Head of Partnerships, Healthcare Solutions at Komodo Health, a healthcare software company that has built the industry's largest and most complete database of de-identified, real-world patient data. "In our partnership with DeepIntent, healthcare marketers can manage their campaigns with unprecedented speed and precision, and ultimately, improve outcomes."

DeepIntent Outcomes uniquely allows healthcare marketers to:

Plan and coordinate healthcare provider and direct-to-consumer campaigns based on patient and provider insights, including past and present script performance;

To learn more about DeepIntent Outcomes, or to schedule a live demo of the DSP, visit www.deepintent.com/deepintent-outcomes/ .

About DeepIntent

Conceived by former Memorial Sloan Kettering data scientists, DeepIntent connects healthcare companies with patients and providers across every device through unique data, media partnerships, and integrations. From campaign planning to audience targeting to measuring and optimization, DeepIntent is proven to increase script lift while improving patients' quality of life. Its Healthcare Marketing Platform empowers marketers at seven of the top ten pharmaceutical companies and leading healthcare advertising agencies to positively influence health and business outcomes. For more information, visit DeepIntent.com or find us on Twitter , Facebook , or LinkedIn .

