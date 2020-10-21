DeepIntent Bolsters Leadership Team Appointing Greg Smith Chief Revenue Officer; Marcella Milliet Sciorra as Senior Vice President of Marketing

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepIntent , the leading healthcare marketing technology company purpose-built to influence positive health outcomes, today announced the appointment of Greg Smith as chief revenue officer (CRO) and Marcella Milliet Sciorra as senior vice president of marketing. Both are among a series of other key positions made recently by the company to support its rapid growth in bringing healthcare marketers an accurate, transparent, and privacy-safe way to reach qualified audiences at scale.

"DeepIntent is proud to welcome Greg, Marcella, and all of our other recent hires across marketing, sales, engineering, and data analytics to our team," said Chris Paquette, co-founder, and chief executive officer, DeepIntent. "These new team members bring diverse knowledge and expertise in healthcare marketing and advertising to help DeepIntent realize its vision to create marketing technology that measurably improves patient lives."

"Throughout my career in programmatic advertising, I've experienced how reluctant healthcare marketers are in adopting digital marketing technology due to the regulated nature of the industry," said Greg Smith, CRO DeepIntent. "But the coronavirus pandemic has punctuated the value it brings to the industry, and DeepIntent is emerging as the leading solution in helping companies influence patient well-being and health outcomes in a transparent and compliant manner."

Greg Smith is an experienced CRO and business leader with deep experience in programmatic advertising, sales management, and growth. Smith plays an integral role in leading the growth of DeepIntent's Healthcare Marketplace for publishers as well as aligning company resources, defining differentiated go-to-market strategies and delivering on the company's revenue performance goals. Most recently, Smith served as a senior advisor within the consumer tech and media practice at McKinsey & Company. Before joining McKinsey, he served as the head of international & programmatic at Tremor Video; where he launched its programmatic supply-side platform business, building the business from concept to over $100M in annual gross revenue during his tenure. Smith has also had integral roles at leading advertising and marketing technology companies, including DoubleClick, EchoTarget (acquired by Acxiom), and MediaMath.

Marcella Milliet Sciorra has held pivotal leadership roles within media and advertising companies for over 20 years. At DeepIntent, Marcella leads all marketing, public relations and branding initiatives accelerating DeepIntent growth as the undisputed healthcare marketing platform of choice. Most recently, Milliet Sciorra was vice president of ad sales and product marketing at Spectrum Reach. She led a team responsible for the productization of multi-screen advanced advertising products and platforms, ad sales marketing initiatives, programmer relationships, brand experiences, and marketing communications. Previously, Sciorra served as senior marketing director in the distribution group at NBC Universal and group account director at Colangelo-SM.

DeepIntent has brought on additional expertise to supports its growth, including:

Carrie Craigmyle , senior vice president, strategy. Craigmyle helps brands tie objectives to DeepIntent solutions while also helping the company grow strategic accounts and partnerships . Craigmyle brings over 20 years of experience in media, marketing, and customer relationship management to DeepIntent, previously serving in roles at Healix Global and PHD Worldwide.

Andy Owens , vice president, analytics. Owens is responsible for extending the capabilities of DeepIntent's analytics and data science infrastructure. He previously developed advanced analytic and data-driven solutions designed to drive revenue growth in his roles with Mosaic Group, About.com, and Bauer Xcel Media.

About DeepIntent

DeepIntent is the leading healthcare marketing technology company purpose-built by former Memorial Sloan Kettering data scientists on the principle that digital media can positively influence health outcomes. DeepIntent's platform, MarketMatch™, connects advertisers, publishers, and data providers to operate the first unified, collaborative digital healthcare marketplace. The company helps deliver timely digital ads to clinically-relevant patients and professionals in a privacy-complaint way. DeepIntent is working with over 20 major pharmaceutical companies and dozens of media agencies to advertise to more than 200 healthcare brands, so health and treatment decisions are made based on the latest, most pertinent information. For more information, visit deepintent.com.

