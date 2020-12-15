DeepIntent Continues Significant Growth And Expansion As Demand For Healthcare Marketing Platform Reaches Inflection Point

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepIntent , the leading healthcare marketing platform company purpose-built to influence positive health outcomes, today announced tremendous growth led by tripling its year-over-year top-line performance as a result of strong customer adoption. The company continues to add innovative capabilities to its Healthcare Marketing Platform to help marketers deliver better outcomes and results. The company has more than doubled its employee headcount this year and plans to again in 2021.

"Our momentum reinforces our value as the only demand-side platform that enables healthcare marketers to plan, activate, measure, and optimize their programmatic campaigns across every screen," said Chris Paquette, founder and chief executive officer, DeepIntent. "As the healthcare sector prepares to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine across the country, they'll need a platform like DeepIntent's that allows them to have a data-driven capability to connect with patients and providers in an empathetic and informative way."

The record year included new and expanded customer relationships with global industry leaders in pharmaceutical manufacturing such as Gilead, Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, Bayer, AstraZeneca, and leading healthcare advertising agencies like Klick Health, Publicis Health Media, Matterkind, HealixGlobal, W2O, and Mindshare. DeepIntent has a client retention rate of over 95%.

"DeepIntent's Healthcare Marketing Platform enables us to run ultra-efficient programmatic advertising campaigns for our clients and help reach patients and providers across any device," said Jacob Lustig, vice president, biddable & innovations, Klick Health. "It gives pharma marketers a seamless way to plan, activate, measure, and optimize their campaigns across any screen and is a great path for helping to boost script lift and engagement in a privacy-safe and transparent environment."

"DeepIntent is focused on driving innovation for its customers," said Donald Abramo, senior director, marketing, Pharming Healthcare, Inc. "We are piloting a new program allowing us to deliver highly targeted advertising at the most relevant moment. DeepIntent's Healthcare Marketing Platform is the only platform in the market today with this capability, highlighting its commitment to innovation in a privacy-safe and transparent way that is focused on delivering positive business outcomes."

DeepIntent's product portfolio expanded through the launch of its Healthcare Marketplace , Patient Modeled Audiences , and Connected TV Healthcare Marketplace , among over a dozen other enhancements. Each product resulted in added value for DeepIntent's clients, including:

On average between 10-35% increase in script lift

Access to over 300 million patients and 1.6 million providers, more than any other demand-side platform (DSP);

A match rate greater than 95% and done in under ten seconds;

Ability to reach on-target patients eligible to learn more about a given treatment with 50% more qualified impressions versus the industry average;

Audience quality scores 25% higher than other general-purpose DSPs.

"We made a significant investment in talent and technology this year to create a platform uniquely differentiated from generic DSPs, connecting publishers and advertisers like no other," said Jennifer Werther, chief strategy officer, DeepIntent. "As we look to 2021, we project another three-fold increase in revenue along with added platform functionality that allows our clients to connect their campaigns to business outcomes with real-world clinical data."

Solidifying its leadership in the industry this year, DeepIntent's healthcare DSP won Best Buy-Side Programmatic Platform against leading companies such as Xandr, Verizon Media, Cognitiv, Liftoff and Smadex in the 2020 Digiday Technology Awards. In addition, DeepIntent founder and CEO, Chris Paquette, won PM360's 2020 Trailblazer Vanguard Award while its Patient Modeled Audiences was listed as one of the Most Innovative Products in PM360's 2020 Innovations Issue .

