DeepIntent Launches Helix™, a Purpose-Built Healthcare Marketing Cloud

New platform gives marketers the data infrastructure, compliance foundation, and AI-ready tooling to build differentiated healthcare marketing solutions

NEW YORK, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepIntent, the leading healthcare demand-side platform (DSP), today announced the launch of DeepIntent Helix™, a purpose-built healthcare marketing cloud that gives marketers and their partners the foundation to build advanced, differentiated healthcare marketing solutions on top of DeepIntent's decade-long investment in health data infrastructure.

Built for the realities of regulated health data, Helix provides seamless, HIPAA-compliant access to the tools, technology, and data needed to develop and activate sophisticated healthcare marketing solutions — without the cost and complexity of building and maintaining that infrastructure internally. Early partners report workflows running up to 50 percent faster, campaign engagement increases of nearly 80 percent, and prescription volume doubling within short deployment windows.

"The era of personalized medicine is here, and healthcare marketing must become equally precise," said Chris Paquette, Founder and CEO of DeepIntent. "Our clients have no shortage of innovative ideas, but what they've lacked is the infrastructure to act on them at the speed the market now demands. Helix provides that foundation, enabling partners to turn data into insights, insights into solutions, and solutions into better outcomes for patients and providers."

Built on a Decade of Proprietary Infrastructure

Helix is built on the same data infrastructure that powers DeepIntent's own products, including DeepIntent Outcomes™ and DeepIntent Cortex DSP™. Over the past decade, DeepIntent made considerable investments developing technology capable of safely handling regulated health data alongside large-scale media datasets. With Helix, the company is opening that foundation to agencies, brands, and partners across the healthcare ecosystem for the first time.

The platform gives partners access to granular healthcare and media insights across more than 3.7 million healthcare providers and 240+ million patient lives. Those datasets can be analyzed and operationalized directly within the platform to uncover market insights, understand competitive dynamics, and build high-value HCP and patient segments — all within a single, HIPAA-compliant environment.

Helix's Core Capabilities Include:

Frictionless data integration enabling partners to onboard, merge, and activate data across first-party, third-party, and media sources.

enabling partners to onboard, merge, and activate data across first-party, third-party, and media sources. Flexible build environment giving partners the tools to create custom, white-labeled solutions they own outright.

giving partners the tools to create custom, white-labeled solutions they own outright. Powerful analytics workbench with pre-built query libraries and real-time health and media data refreshes.

with pre-built query libraries and real-time health and media data refreshes. Support for Standard AI Protocols, including a MCP (Model Context Protocol) server that supports accessing Helix directly through the AI tools partners already use.

Early Partners Are Already Building on Helix

Deerfield, an integrated marketing, media, and communications partner for leading healthcare and life sciences companies, was among the first to build on Helix.

"Helix has changed what we're able to offer clients by unlocking access to data we wouldn't normally have been able to work with," said Bill Veltre, EVP, Head of Media, Deerfield. "DeepIntent has done the heavy lifting behind the scenes — from making premium healthcare datasets AI-ready to providing building tools and direct connections to activation channels. That allows us to move from idea to execution much faster, while developing solutions that differentiate how we plan, buy, and optimize media."

Trinity, a strategic, tech-enabled commercialization company that empowers pharma, biotech, and medtech to advance the development, launch, and optimization of new medical innovations, used Helix to expand its existing products with a more complete view of physician behavior — translating strategic segmentation into coordinated action across field and digital teams.

"Helix gives us an enhanced level of visibility into how healthcare audiences engage across digital channels," said Shri Salem, Partner, Head of Data & AI Consulting, Trinity. "In one recent project, campaign engagement increased by nearly 80 percent while prescription volume doubled within a short period of time."

The Forces Reshaping Healthcare Marketing

The launch comes at an inflection point for healthcare marketing. Advances in personalized medicine are creating increasingly precise patient populations, while media consumption continues to fragment across streaming, mobile, and digital environments. At the same time, rapid advances in AI are raising expectations for faster, more sophisticated solutions. Healthcare brands are also facing growing pressure to prove the impact of every marketing dollar. Together, these forces are widening the gap between what marketers are being asked to deliver and what their current infrastructure allows them to build. Helix provides the foundation agencies and brands need to close that gap.

Helix was announced at DeepIntent's AdLab, the annual forum for senior healthcare marketing leaders, and is now available to brands, agencies, and partners within the DeepIntent ecosystem.

About DeepIntent

DeepIntent is the leading healthcare demand-side platform (DSP), purpose-built to help marketers plan, activate, and optimize data-driven campaigns with speed and precision. Trusted by the world's top healthcare brands and their agencies, DeepIntent uniquely unites media, identity, and real-world clinical data to power privacy-safe, omnichannel marketing across every screen. Backed by patented technology and proven outcomes, DeepIntent's platform delivers measurable audience quality and script lift at scale. Learn more at www.deepintent.com.

Media Contact:

DeepIntent Press

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SOURCE DeepIntent