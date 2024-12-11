DeepIntent Launches Pioneering Program to Elevate Third-Party Data Accountability

New Initiative Sets Standards in Data Vendor Compliance, Strengthening Client Confidence in Third-Party Data Sources

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepIntent, the health advertising platform, today launched Data HealthChecks, a pioneering on-platform transparency initiative within its Audience Marketplace. This new program gives clients unprecedented insight into the data sources available on the platform, strengthening compliance, transparency, and user confidence.

As the first step in this initiative, DeepIntent will now label third-party data vendors that pass its annual due diligence process. This process ensures transparency by evaluating vendors on segment creation and data sourcing standards based on current privacy laws, allowing vendors to show compliance and data integrity in the DeepIntent Audience Marketplace.

Data sourcing practices, consent and opt-in protocols, handling of sensitive information, and automated decision-making processes comprise key assessment and due diligence factors.

Why Transparency Matters

"Our mission is to provide clients clear, actionable data sourcing information," said Chris Paquette, CEO of DeepIntent. "This new program reinforces our commitment to compliance and data integrity, giving clients the confidence to make informed decisions in a complex third-party data landscape."

Paquette added, "We want our clients to feel secure, knowing that we prioritize privacy and compliance at every stage. This program's true value lies in the peace of mind it provides, assuring clients that these data sources are being evaluated for strong data processing practices."

Program Highlights

Enhanced Transparency: DeepIntent's Audience Marketplace now designates third-party data providers that have passed the Data Provider Health Check on the platform. Industry Compliance: All data vendors undergo thorough vetting to meet DeepIntent's industry-tailored data sourcing and privacy standards tailored to address concerns specific to health advertising practices. Client Confidence: The program aims to instill trust by providing visibility into data practices within the platform.

The initiative focuses on functionality, compliance, and privacy diligence standards tailored to data processing concerns that most impact health marketers, such as de-identification standards. "Our clients demand transparency from their data sources, and this initiative addresses their top concerns around vendor data practices and their compliance," noted Yashina Burns, SVP of Privacy & Legal Affairs at DeepIntent.

About DeepIntent

DeepIntent is the health advertising platform marketers trust to drive effective campaigns. Purpose-built for healthcare and privacy-safe, the DeepIntent platform unites media, identity, and clinical data to produce industry-defining health intelligence. Consistently proven to deliver real-world results based on real-time optimization, the DeepIntent platform powers more than 600 pharmaceutical brands and all the leading healthcare agencies to innovate, differentiate, and reach their audiences across all channels and devices. For more information, visit DeepIntent.com or find us on LinkedIn.

