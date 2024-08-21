DeepIntent Launches The DeepDive: An Industry-First Resource Hub for Healthcare Marketers

Featuring exclusive insights, professional development opportunities, and industry-first resources, The DeepDive empowers healthcare marketers to excel in an increasingly competitive landscape.

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepIntent, the health advertising platform, today launched The DeepDive, a must-have resource hub for healthcare marketers looking to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving industry. This platform provides exclusive, data-driven insights, continuing education opportunities, and interviews with top industry leaders to help marketers drive innovation and improve health outcomes.

The DeepDive offers a comprehensive suite of content, tools, and community-based resources tailored to the unique needs of healthcare marketers. Key offerings include:

Exclusive Publications: In-depth case studies, whitepapers, patient surveys, and platform research reports.

In-depth case studies, whitepapers, patient surveys, and platform research reports. On-Demand Webinars: Expert-led discussions on best practices and strategies to enhance health marketing.

Expert-led discussions on best practices and strategies to enhance health marketing. Event Recaps: Highlights from major industry conferences like AdLab Health Marketing Summit and DeepIntent-hosted events.

Notable features of The DeepDive include the all-new podcast Deep: The Health Marketing Podcast and an industry-first digital health marketing certification program. Both are designed to provide ongoing professional development and ensure marketers remain competitive in a fast-paced industry.

"With rapidly changing privacy rules, new technologies, and growing pressure to do more with less, healthcare marketers face higher expectations than ever," said Chris Paquette, Founder and CEO of DeepIntent. "A gap is emerging between marketers who rise to these challenges and those who fall behind. The DeepDive will be an invaluable resource, offering insights and education to elevate health advertising and keep marketers ahead of the curve."

For more information about The DeepDive, visit www.deepintent.com/the-deep-dive.

About DeepIntent

DeepIntent is the health advertising platform marketers trust to drive effective campaigns. Purpose-built for healthcare and privacy-safe, the DeepIntent platform unites media, identity, and clinical data to produce industry-defining health intelligence. Consistently proven to deliver real-world results based on real-time optimization, the DeepIntent platform powers more than 600 pharmaceutical brands and all the leading healthcare agencies to innovate, differentiate, and reach their audiences across all channels and devices. For more information, visit DeepIntent.com or find us on LinkedIn.

Press Contacts

Stefanie DeSantis

[email protected]

Chris Shattuck

[email protected]

404-502-6755

FINN Partners on behalf of DeepIntent

SOURCE DeepIntent