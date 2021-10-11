DeepIntent Named a Company of the Year in PM360 2021 Trailblazer Awards

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PM360, a leading trade magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostics industries, has named DeepIntent the winner of its 2021 'Company of the Year' award in the Supplier/Vendor category.

Appearing alongside fellow Company of the Year winners Moderna, Zimmer Biomet, and more, this distinction marks DeepIntent's fifth win in a PM360 awards program. Earlier this year, CEO Chris Paquette was named to the PM360 ELITE list in the Entrepreneur category and selected as the publication's 2020 Trailblazer Vanguard Award winner. PM360 also named DeepIntent's Patient Modeled Audiences platform as one of its 'Most Innovative Products of 2020' , and its Healthcare Planner solution as one of the ' Most Innovative Services ' in 2019.

"On behalf of the entire team at DeepIntent, we are both thrilled and honored to be named a 'Company of the Year' in the 2021 PM360 Trailblazer Awards," said DeepIntent CEO Chris Paquette. "Looking back on what we've achieved while operating fully remote during a global pandemic, including the launch and patenting of DeepIntent Outcomes and our Audience Marketplace , this award is a strong testament of the guiding strength and power of our mission to measurably improve the lives of patients."

Since 2009, the PM360 Trailblazer Awards have recognized outstanding achievement and innovation in healthcare marketing. Each year, nominations are judged by the PM360 Editorial Advisory Board, a distinguished cross-section of industry experts. One winner was selected in each of the five Company of the Year categories: Pharma/Biotech Company, Medical Device/Diagnostics Company, Specialty Pharma/Biotech Company, Advertising Agency, and Supplier/Vendor. Winning companies are selected based on their ability to excel in three main aspects: Innovation, talent development, and social responsibility.

"This year's winning companies knew that unique approaches to science, medical technology, and communications were absolutely necessary to help the efforts to get through the pandemic," says Anna Stashower, CEO and Publisher of PM360. "Not only did these winning companies deliver with their products and offerings, they also demonstrated truly extraordinary compassion for their own employees as well as people in need around the world. They did not hesitate to provide internal and external programs to ensure the health, safety, sanity, and best interests of people during an extremely difficult time."

In total, 67 winners were honored during a virtual awards ceremony on September 23, 2021. The winners will be featured in the October issue of PM360 and on www.pm360online.com . For more information on DeepIntent, please visit www.deepintent.com .

About PM360

PM360 is the premier, must-read magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostics, and medical device industries. Published monthly, PM360 is the only journal that focuses on delivering the full spectrum of practical information necessary for product managers and pharmaceutical marketing professionals to succeed in the complex and highly regulated healthcare environment.

The journal's targeted and insightful editorial focuses on issues that directly impact critical decision making, including: Planning and implementation of cutting-edge strategies, trends, the latest technological advances, branding/marketing, advertising/promotion, patient/professional education, sales, market research, PR, and leadership. Additionally, the "360" in the title signifies the span of this critical, how-to info with personal and career insights for an enjoyable and thought-provoking read.

By providing the full circle of enriching content, PM360 is truly an indispensable tool for busy and productive marketing professionals to stay at the top of their game.

About DeepIntent

Conceived by former Memorial Sloan Kettering data scientists, DeepIntent connects healthcare companies with patients and providers across every device through unique data, media partnerships, and integrations. From campaign planning to audience targeting to measuring and optimization, DeepIntent is proven to drive higher audience quality and script performance while improving patients' quality of life. Its Healthcare Marketing Platform empowers marketers at eight of the top ten pharmaceutical companies and leading healthcare advertising agencies to transact highly effective digital healthcare campaigns, positively influencing health and business outcomes. For more information, visit DeepIntent.com or find us on Twitter , Facebook , or LinkedIn .

