DeepIntent Recognized as a 2024 Best Place to Work by Crain's New York

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepIntent , the health advertising platform, has been ranked no. 19 by Crain's New York Business among the 70 Best Places to Work in NYC.

The awards program is designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best companies to work for in NYC. In partnership with Workforce Research Group, Crain's surveyed thousands of employees and their employers on the working conditions, benefits, and corporate culture that make a company a great place to work. Winners were determined by the results of Workforce Research Group's weighted surveys.

"DeepIntent's mission has always been to improve patient outcomes through the artful and effective use of advertising, data science, and real-world clinical data. I could not be prouder of the work our team continues to deliver as we unlock the power of health intelligence to deliver better patient outcomes," said CEO Chris Paquette. "We are honored to be recognized by Crain's as one of the leading employers in New York City and look forward to building on the success of this outstanding team."

DeepIntent prides itself on offering an inclusive, welcoming work environment that enables its employees to be their whole selves and do their best work. DeepIntent also offers very competitive compensation and benefits, including flexible PTO; stipends for learning and development, work-from-home equipment, and monthly Wi-Fi; charitable donation matching; 401(k) matching; 16 weeks of paid parental leave, health insurance with free dental and vision plans; pet insurance; subscriptions to Peloton and Headspace; and more.

To access the full Crain's New York Business ranking of the 70 top employers, please visit: CrainsNewYork.com/BestPlacestoWork or check out the October 14th print issue of Crain's. For more information about DeepIntent's culture and available positions, visit www.deepintent.com/careers/ .

