DeepIntent® Releases Consumer Survey Findings on Impact of Direct-to-Consumer Pharmaceutical Advertising

NEW YORK, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepIntent , the leading healthcare marketing technology company built purposefully to influence patient health and business outcomes, today released survey findings designed to gain deeper insight into how consumers feel about the value of pharmaceutical advertising.

The company surveyed 1,229 U.S. adults to understand how informed they feel by direct-to-consumer (DTC) pharmaceutical ads, including where they most commonly see these ads and how they impact their health and wellness journey. The research ultimately concluded that patients do not feel well-informed, and they aren't presenting treatment options to their healthcare provider. It also concluded that patients are more likely to take a recommendation from a doctor if they had previously seen an ad about the treatment.

Pharmaceutical companies' desire for better-informed patients has fueled a consistent increase in DTC ad spending growth. It can boost sales and serve as a vital tool for promoting public health, which continues to be an intense focus of the entire healthcare industry. In an ideal world, patients would see the ads, learn more about their condition and treatment options, and then discuss what they find with their provider. However, DeepIntent's survey results find a clear information gap between patients and providers about available treatment options.

Key survey findings include:

Nearly 3 out of 4 respondents agree that more lives could be saved if patients were better informed about their pharmaceutical options.

respondents agree that more lives could be saved if patients were better informed about their pharmaceutical options. 30% of respondents reported not feeling well informed about prescription drug options before talking with a medical professional.

of respondents reported not feeling well informed about prescription drug options before talking with a medical professional. While only 35% of survey respondents consider pharmaceutical advertising relevant to them, this finding demonstrates that advertisers have an opportunity to deliver information that's pertinent to an individual's health.

of survey respondents consider pharmaceutical advertising relevant to them, this finding demonstrates that advertisers have an opportunity to deliver information that's pertinent to an individual's health. Other than speaking with a medical professional (53%), respondents say online web searches for a specific drug (46%) or a medical condition (45%) are their top sources for information.

"These insights spell out a clear opportunity for life sciences companies to improve the way information is shared with patients," said Chris Paquette, CEO of DeepIntent. "Advertising should be viewed as a tool that supports the patient-provider relationship. Helping patients prepare to have the right conversations with their providers is a win-win resulting in stronger health outcomes for patients while dramatically improving the ROI from the billions of dollars spent annually on new drug research and development. DeepIntent's Healthcare DSP is uniquely positioned to help our clients achieve upwards of 30% higher script lift by activating, measuring, and optimizing patient and provider campaigns together in one platform infused with the industry's most comprehensive health dataset."

DeepIntent is also currently performing case studies to further measure positive patient outcomes that can result from increased patient and provider awareness through improved targeted advertising. A detailed report of the findings can be found here .

