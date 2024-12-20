DeepIntent's HealthFirst Vaccine Audiences Named One of the Most Interesting Innovations of 2024 by PM360

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PM360 , a leading trade magazine for marketing decision-makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostics industries, included DeepIntent's HealthFirst Vaccine Audiences in its annual Innovations Issue, which highlights the most interesting advancements in the life sciences, healthcare, and marketing in 16 categories. HealthFirst Vaccines Audiences was included within the Marketing Technology/Services category.

Launched in July 2024, HealthFirst Vaccine Audiences is a groundbreaking solution that combines advanced audience modeling with real-world health data to deliver more effective vaccine advertising campaigns.

Unique in its ability to integrate real-world vaccine data from trusted sources such as government agencies and retail pharmacies, HealthFirst Vaccine Audiences also includes a custom "propensity score" to ensure ads reach audiences that are most receptive to vaccination.

By incorporating clinical insights, demographic data, and local vaccine incidence rates, marketers can significantly reduce media waste and drive measurable vaccination lift. Additionally, marketers can activate more impactful vaccine campaigns across every channel, including display, video, native, and connected TV, while optimizing performance in real-time through DeepIntent's Health Advertising Platform.

"DeepIntent's HealthFirst Vaccine Audiences solution is revolutionizing the way we engage DTC audiences with timely, relevant messaging," said Natalie Mancuso, SVP of Data Partnerships at DeepIntent. "The future of our industry will be powered by health intelligence, and this is just one example of how healthcare campaigns can harness real-time data and optimization to influence real-world health outcomes. We're thrilled to see HealthFirst Vaccine Audiences recognized as one of the most innovative products of 2024."

This latest distinction marks the sixth consecutive year that a DeepIntent service or product has been recognized in PM360's annual Innovations Issue, including Patient Planner in 2023 , Audience Marketplace in 2022 , DeepIntent Outcomes™ in 2021 , Patient Modeled Audiences in 2020 , and HCP Planner in 2019.

About DeepIntent

DeepIntent is the health advertising platform marketers trust to drive effective campaigns. Purpose-built for healthcare and privacy-safe, the DeepIntent platform unites media, identity, and clinical data to produce industry-defining health intelligence. Consistently proven to deliver real-world results based on real-time optimization, the DeepIntent platform powers more than 600 pharmaceutical brands and all the leading healthcare agencies to innovate, differentiate, and reach their audiences across all channels and devices. For more information, visit DeepIntent.com or find us on LinkedIn .

About PM360

PM360 is the premier, must-read magazine for marketing decision-makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostics industries. Published monthly, PM360 is the only journal that focuses on delivering the full spectrum of practical information necessary for product managers and pharmaceutical marketing professionals to succeed in the complex and highly regulated healthcare environment.

The journal's targeted and insightful editorial focuses on issues that directly impact critical decision-making, including: Planning and implementation of cutting-edge strategies, trends, the latest technological advances, branding/marketing, advertising/promotion, patient/professional education, sales, market research, PR, and leadership. Additionally, the "360" in the title signifies the span of this critical, how-to info with personal and career insights for an enjoyable and thought-provoking read.

By providing a full circle of enriching content, PM360 is truly an indispensable tool for busy and productive marketing professionals to stay at the top of their game.

Press Contact

Stefanie DeSantis

[email protected]

SOURCE DeepIntent