DeepIntent's Yashina Burns and Jennifer Loga Named to MM+M's 40 Under 40 List

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MM+M has announced its sixth class of 40 Under 40 honorees. The program shines a light on the young marketers whose leadership, strategic thinking, and digital facility have contributed to the industry's continued growth at a challenging time for the healthcare business as a whole.

Representing DeepIntent in the 2025 class of honorees is VP of Legal and Privacy Yashina Burns and VP of Client Insights and Analytics Jennifer Loga.

The 40 Under 40 list includes individuals who hail from a range of employers, from pharma and biotech companies and agencies to device manufacturers, analytics firms, and health media. At those organizations, the honorees hold a range of essential account, strategy, and creative positions. With the world of medical marketing continuing to evolve in the digital era, these individuals inspire confidence that the industry is in good hands for the years ahead.

"The individuals on the list are laying the foundation upon which the future of this industry will be built. They are creating a more equitable, inclusive landscape that will help pharma and biotech companies reach all patient populations," said MM+M editor-in-chief Jameson Fleming.

"I could not be prouder of Yashina and Jen for being named to MM+M's 40 Under 40 list. They bring tremendous knowledge, expertise, and passion to their work at DeepIntent, and their nomination reflects the important shifts around privacy and data analytics that are at the forefront for every marketer in our industry today. Yashina and Jen are leading our industry forward in their respective fields, and I'm thrilled to see them honored in this way," said Chris Paquette, Founder and CEO of DeepIntent.

The 2025 MM+M 40 Under 40 class will be celebrated at a dinner to be held at The Edison Ballroom in New York City on February 11, 2025. For more information about MM+M's 40 Under 40 program, visit www.mmm40under40.com .

About MM+M

MM+M, first published in 1966 as Medical Marketing + Media, is the media brand of record for pharmaceutical marketing and commercialization, delivering the most balanced and relevant coverage of its subject matter.

The 57-year-old business title produces an essential mix of online breaking news and analysis combined with monthly print features — timely, objective, original editorial content for an executive audience of leaders and thinkers who work in pharma, medical device, diagnostics and greater healthcare marketing.

Every year the magazine produces exclusive lists, like the 40 Under 40 and the Women of Distinction, honoring the year's health-tech innovators and leading female healthcare marketers, respectively, as well as surveys with the latest data about industry salaries and marketing trends, plus an annual Agency Issue, featuring profiles of the top 100 healthcare marketing agencies in North America.

MM+M also develops annual conferences and live and virtual events, and it runs the industry's premier awards program, the MM+M Awards, which celebrates creativity and effectiveness in healthcare marketing. Through an intelligent mix of news, analysis, opinion, features and special reports, MM+M helps readers make sense of this dynamic, complex sector, arming them with the tools they need to make crucial decisions.

About DeepIntent

DeepIntent is the health advertising platform marketers trust to drive effective campaigns. Purpose-built for healthcare and privacy-safe, the DeepIntent platform unites media, identity, and clinical data to produce industry-defining health intelligence. Consistently proven to deliver real-world results based on real-time optimization, the DeepIntent platform powers more than 600 pharmaceutical brands and all the leading healthcare agencies to innovate, differentiate, and reach their audiences across all channels and devices. For more information, visit DeepIntent.com or find us on LinkedIn .

