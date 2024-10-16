DeepL launches new Italian and Portuguese AI writing assistant

Users around the world can say 'addio' (and 'adeus'!) to poor writing and improve their business and professional communications with DeepL Write

COLOGNE, Germany, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepL, a leading global Language AI company, today announced the expansion of its AI writing assistant, DeepL Write, to include Italian and Portuguese (both BR and PT variants). Millions of business and professional users across Europe, South America, Africa and beyond can now leverage DeepL Write to improve and enhance their writing style and grammar in these languages, helping them communicate more confidently, clearly and in line with their unique brand voice.

Bad writing costs businesses billions of dollars each year, with recent Forbes research indicating that nearly one in two office workers report negative effects on their productivity, job satisfaction, and stress levels1. DeepL Write is purpose-built to solve these challenges, offering a robust solution for businesses and professionals worldwide.

"Time and again, we hear how people struggle to communicate effectively with colleagues and customers – even in their own languages. Yet research shows how strong writing skills are essential for anyone in business, and can help you sell your products, services and ideas more effectively2," said Jarek Kutylowski, DeepL's Founder and CEO. "Businesses globally, including those in Italian- and Portuguese-speaking countries, are realizing the importance of not only translating copy, but also having well-articulated text. And that's where DeepL Write comes into play."

Powered by the same cutting-edge technology as DeepL Translate, DeepL Write leverages its own large language models (LLMs) to enable users to communicate with greater clarity, precision and effectiveness in the written form in any context, regardless of their language proficiency. Write is capable of detecting linguistic nuances and context in real time, providing suggestions on word choice, phrasing, and grammar in real time. The integration of these features ensures that DeepL Write not only enhances written content but also facilitates more effective interactions and stronger business relationships, both internally with colleagues and externally.

"With DeepL Write, our goal is to help professionals and businesses achieve the best writing with AI. Think of it as a 24/7 writing companion, ready to enhance the quality of your work across a wide range of tasks, from internal communication between colleagues to external marketing emails and customer support responses," continued Kutylowski.

DeepL Write is now available in six languages: English (US/GB), German, Spanish, French, Italian, and Portuguese (BR/PT). In addition, DeepL offers a range of advanced, enterprise-grade security features including TLS encryption and text deletion for paid users, providing the highest level of data security.

DeepL Write is available free of charge with a basic feature set. Users can also access expanded functionality with DeepL Write Pro, a paid subscription that includes additional features such as the ability to make unlimited improvements to text, utilize an unlimited number of writing styles, and more.

To discover how DeepL Write Pro can help your business enhance its communication, try DeepL Write Pro today.

About DeepL

DeepL is on a mission to break down language barriers for businesses everywhere. Over 150,000 businesses and governments and millions of individuals in 228 global markets trust DeepL's Language AI platform for human-like translation and better writing. Designed with enterprise security in mind, companies around the world leverage DeepL's AI solutions that are specifically tuned for language to transform business communications, expand markets, and improve productivity. Founded in 2017 by CEO Jaroslaw (Jarek) Kutylowski, DeepL today has over 1,000 passionate employees and is supported by world-renowned investors including Benchmark, IVP, and Index Ventures.

