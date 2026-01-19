What to Watch after OpenAI's Ad-testing and Google's UCP Launch for Agentic Commerce Integration?

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The race to commercialize AI has reached a pivotal moment. While the industry tracks OpenAI's move into consumer ad-testing and Google's strategic launch of the Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP) last week, the shift toward autonomous commerce transaction models is quickly becoming a dominant market theme. Today, Deeplumen, an AI technology company focused on infrastructure for the next generation of commerce, announced the release of its UCP SDK for Java. This open-source initiative follows Google's launch of the Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP), an open standard designed to establish a "common language" for agentic commerce. By supporting native discovery and direct checkout across Google's AI experiences, UCP helps brands capture user intent at the source. Deeplumen's Java implementation provides an enterprise-ready agentic commerce path for brands to adopt UCP without rebuilding existing systems.

From Persuading Humans to Informing Agents

The launch of UCP for Java reflects a shift in how commerce experiences are discovered and executed. For decades, marketing has primarily focused on influencing human decision-making through emotional storytelling. As AI agents take on a larger role in shopping workflows, however, the primary consumer is no longer a human browsing a screen, but an AI agent making data-driven decisions based on structured and verifiable product and transaction data.

"Traditional marketing is about optimizing for 'perception.' AI agents optimize for parameters," said Joy Wu, COO at Deeplumen. "In the M2AI (Marketing to AI) era, the goal isn't to create 'brand illusions,' but to provide high-fidelity, structured data that allows AI agents to discover, verify, and execute transactions seamlessly. We aren't just building tools; we are building a protocol for the future of trade."

Why Java: Bridging the Enterprise Gap

While many AI development workflows are built in Python, a significant share of global e-commerce infrastructure runs on Java, including systems that power ERP, massive retail platforms, and order management. Deeplumen's UCP SDK for Java ensures that any brand can integrate with the AI ecosystem without rebuilding their entire tech stack.

Helping brands define their products in a way that AI agents can interpret accurately. Seamless Integration: A plug-and-play library for Java environments to support agentic commerce.

A plug-and-play library for Java environments to support agentic commerce. Transaction Readiness: Moving beyond simple search to full-loop transaction fulfillment within AI interfaces.

The M2AI Vision: Building the Infrastructure of Agentic Commerce

Deeplumen's work on UCP for Java is part of a broader focus on M2AI infrastructure, helping brands compete on clarity, availability, and reliability. The company believes that as shopping becomes more agent-driven, the quality of structured commerce data will increasingly influence which products are purchased.

The Deeplumen UCP for Java is the first step in a broader roadmap to build the decentralized protocols and infrastructure required for AI-to-AI commerce. Deeplumen is helping brands position themselves as the first choice for the AI Buyers of tomorrow.

Availability

Deeplumen's Google UCP SDK for Java is now available:

Official Website: https://deeplumen.io

Open Source on GitHub: github.com/Open-Commerce-Protocol

Deeplumen is continuously expanding its ecosystem with a suite of upcoming products that will power the future of autonomous commerce.

About Deeplumen

Deeplumen is an AI-first technology company focused on the intersection of AI agents and global commerce. As the pioneers of the M2AI (Marketing to AI) framework, Deeplumen builds the protocols, infrastructure, and connectors that allow brands to thrive in an era where machines represent the consumer.

