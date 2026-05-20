DeepQure Announces Robust 3-Month Results from HERO-HTN Clinical Study at EuroPCR 2026

PARIS, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepQure, a clinical-stage medical device company, today announced robust 3-month clinical data from its HERO-HTN-FIH study during a featured presentation at EuroPCR 2026. The interim results demonstrate that the HyperQure™ extravascular renal denervation (RDN) system provides a powerful and safe therapeutic option for patients with uncontrolled hypertension.

The HERO-HTN-FIH study, a multi-center trial conducted at leading academic medical centers in Korea, met all primary efficacy and safety endpoints. At the three-month follow-up, patients treated with the HyperQure™ system experienced a median reduction of 25.0 mmHg in 24-hour ambulatory systolic blood pressure (24-h ASBP, p=0.008) and a median reduction of 39.5 mmHg in office systolic blood pressure (Office SBP, p=0.002). Remarkably, 70% of the study participants successfully achieved their target blood pressure of less than 140 mmHg.

Beyond the primary metrics, the study highlighted a significant decrease in medication burden. The median number of antihypertensive medications per patient dropped from 6.0 at baseline to 4.5 at three months, with 40% of patients requiring protocol-guided medication reduction due to the procedure's high efficacy. Throughout the study, zero device-related major adverse events (MAEs) were reported, confirming the safety and tolerability of the laparoscopic/robotic extravascular procedure.

"The highly encouraging clinical outcomes from Korea, have given us immense confidence in the results currently being generated in our ongoing U.S. study at world-renowned institutions like Stanford University and Mayo Clinic," said Chanho Park, Chairman of the Board of DeepQure. "With 15 cases successfully performed to date, we are aggressively moving toward our next milestone—the Global Pivotal Study—and are in active discussions with the FDA to bring this transformative technology to the global market."

DeepQure's global clinical momentum is supported by an elite network of international authorities, including Drs. David Kandzari, Herbert Aronow, and Raymond Townsend, ensuring the highest level of clinical integrity as the company advances toward its global pivotal trials.

About Uncontrolled Hypertension and RDN

Uncontrolled hypertension affects an estimated 30% of hypertensive patients globally and is associated with a significantly elevated risk of stroke and heart failure. It is clinically defined as systolic blood pressure that remains above 140mmHg despite pharmacological treatment. RDN is an interventional therapy designed to lower blood pressure by disrupting overactive sympathetic nerves surrounding the renal arteries.

About DeepQure & HyperQure™

DeepQure is a clinical-stage medtech company developing next-generation RDN treatments. Its lead product, HyperQure™, is a proprietary extravascular system designed for 360° circumferential ablation of renal nerves from outside the vessel. HyperQure™ holds the Korean MFDS Breakthrough Device Designation and ISO 13485 certification.

SOURCE DeepQure Inc.