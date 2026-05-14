DeepQure Reports Encouraging Clinical Data from World's First Extravascular RDN System at AUA 2026

WASHINGTON, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepQure, a clinical-stage medical device company, announced the completion of its featured presentation at the American Urological Association (AUA) Innovation Nexus Forum, held during the AUA Annual Meeting. DeepQure was selected to present the clinical progress of HyperQure™, the world's first minimally invasive (laparoscopic/robotic) extravascular renal denervation (RDN) system.

The Innovation Nexus Forum is a premier platform for featuring cutting-edge urological technologies. DeepQure was invited to present its unique approach to treating uncontrolled hypertension, which addresses the inherent limitations of conventional catheter based intravascular RDN to address anatomical diversity and achieve full denervation.

While conventional intravascular RDN systems are now commercially available, variable blood pressure reduction due to incomplete or inconsistent nerve ablation remains as a significant unmet challenge. HyperQure™ is engineered to address this inherent limitation by enabling direct, circumferential ablation of perivascular nerves from outside the artery, independent of vessel anatomy.

Expanding Global Clinical Momentum

During the forum, DeepQure reported clinical milestones across its international programs:

Clinical Status: Successfully completed 15 cases in two early-phase studies — Korea's first-in-human trial and the US Early Feasibility Study (IDE).

Institutional Participation: US clinical trials are currently conducted at leading academic centers, including Stanford University, Mayo Clinic, Emory University, UC Irvine, University of Florida, and Henry Ford Health System.

KOL Participation: DeepQure's network of global authorities in hypertension includes Drs. David Kandzari and Herbert Aronow, recently bolstered by Professor Raymond Townsend (Medtronic's SPYRAL HTN lead investigator) to ensure clinical integrity for upcoming trials.

Safety Profile: No device-related major adverse events (MAEs) have been reported. All patients are in the follow-up stage, with full clinical data scheduled to be presented at EuroPCR 2026 in May.

"The AUA Innovation Nexus Forum provided a critical stage to demonstrate how our extravascular, circumferential approach addresses the therapeutic gap in current RDN treatments," said Chanho Park, Chairman of the Board of DeepQure. "With 15 cases completed across Korea and the US, the company is now focused on advancing its global pivotal trial."

About the AUA Innovation Nexus Forum

The AUA Innovation Nexus Forum provides a collaborative venue for showcasing emerging technologies and transformative innovations in urology. The forum connects medical device innovators with global clinical experts to accelerate the development of solutions that address significant unmet needs in urological and related healthcare fields.

About Uncontrolled Hypertension and RDN

Uncontrolled hypertension affects an estimated ~30% of hypertensive patients globally and is associated with a significantly elevated risk of stroke and heart failure. It is clinically defined as systolic blood pressure that remains above 140mmHg despite pharmacological treatment. RDN is an interventional therapy designed to lower blood pressure by disrupting overactive sympathetic nerves surrounding the renal arteries.

About DeepQure

DeepQure is a clinical-stage medtech company developing next-generation RDN treatments. Its lead product, HyperQure™, is a proprietary extravascular system designed for 360° circumferential ablation of renal nerves from outside the vessel. HyperQure holds the Korean MFDS Breakthrough Device Designation and ISO 13485 certification.

SOURCE DeepQure Inc.