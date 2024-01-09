DeepRoute.ai Partners with Tencent Map; Unveils Collaboration for 2024 Smart Driving Cars Release

Proven solution maturity and commercialization success of OEM use case

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepRoute.ai, the smart driving solution provider, has recently announced collaboration with Tencent in the field of map. The joint solutions will be integrated in consumer vehicles set to debut in 2024, encompassing a range of car models such as sedan, SUV and MPV. This marks the first commercial implementation of both the Driver 3.0 Mapfree solution and Tencent Standard Definition map (SD map). (video)

The car integrated with DeepRoute.ai Driver 3.0 and Tencent SD Map is driving in Shanghai, China

Released in early 2023, DeepRoute.ai Driver 3.0 Mapfree solution can achieve address-to-address navigation in any area with SD map solely. It boasts the capability to perceive lane markings, traffic signals and position the vehicle among the traffic with distance data. In conjunction with Tencent SD Map, which provides real-time road situations, traffic information etc., Driver 3.0 Mapfree solution can offer smoother lane changes, elevated performance on high-curvature roads, and cost-effective scalability across various cities.

"DeepRoute.ai is a pioneer in developing mapfree solution. We hope that this cooperation will be the beginning of continuous innovation in the future, providing low-cost and high-performance intelligent driving solutions for the automotive industry and accelerating the mass production of high-level intelligent driving." said Zhong Xiangping, Vice President of Tencent, President of Tencent Intelligent Transportation and Mobility.

"The integration of our solutions and Tencent Map into upcoming smart driving car models, expected to hit the market in 2024, serves as a testament to the success of our strategic shift towards L2+ smart driving solution." said Maxwell Zhou, CEO of DeepRoute.ai "With our extensive industry experience, we look forward to expanding smart driving functions to international markets."

About Tencent

Tencent is a world-leading internet and technology company that develops innovative products and services to improve the quality of life of people around the world. Founded in 1998 with its headquarters in Shenzhen, China, Tencent's guiding principle is to use technology for good.

Tencent offers a range of services such as cloud computing, advertising, FinTech, map and other enterprise services to support its clients' digital transformation and business growth.

About DeepRoute.ai

DeepRoute.ai is an industry leading smart driving solution provider committed to developing cost-effective production-ready smart driving solutions with high performance, making it accessible and affordable to everyone.

DeepRoute.ai is headquartered in Shenzhen, with offices in Beijing and Fremont, California. For more information, visit deeproute.ai , follow DeepRoute.ai on LinkedIn, and Twitter , and subscribe to DeepRoute.ai on YouTube .

SOURCE Tencent