Tencent Unveils Four New Global Applications of TanLIVE at COP30 to Accelerate Climate Data Transparency and Collaboration

Federated search capabilities and strategic partnerships aim to break down data silos and connect climate innovators worldwide.

New global applications include ClimateTech Search, UN Solutions Hub and Africa Climate Investment Tracker, as well as enhanced Knowledge AI SaaS on TanLIVE.

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent (0700.HK) today unveiled the next chapter of its climate innovation platform, TanLIVE, with four new global applications to accelerate collaboration, transparency, and access to verified climate data.

Leading the expansion is ClimateTech Search (CTS), a federated search service dedicated to climate technologies. CTS can help users find verified, actionable climate solutions across fragmented data sources.

TanLIVE has evolved into a dynamic ecosystem connecting climate innovators, governments, and financiers to boost decarbonization, following its global debut at COP28 in partnership with Innovate for ClimateTech (I4C) coalition, which is now hosted at the Global Climate Finance Centre (GCFC). The platform's latest applications also include the UN Solutions Hub (UNSH), the Africa Climate Investment Tracker (ACIT), and TanLIVE Knowledge AI, together advancing the Findable, Accessible, Interoperable, and Reusable (FAIR) principles for climate data.

Making Climate Solutions Discoverable

Finding the right climate solution remains difficult. Data is scattered across websites, buried in PDFs, and often ranked low by general search engines. Even advanced AI tools struggle to surface verified technologies.

ClimateTech Search (CTS) solves this by connecting verified climate tech databases into one federated search network. It was initiated by I4C, and brings together trusted sources like Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, Green Technology Bank, Solar Impulse Foundation, and WIPO Green, with more partners to come.

Leveraging AI-powered semantic search, CTS understands user intent across languages and delivers relevant, credible results directly from expert-curated databases. Each result leads to real technologies, products, and service providers – not just background information.

Free and globally accessible, CTS can help adopters, governments, NGOs, and investors find climate solutions across sectors like oceans, biodiversity, agriculture, and energy with speed, accuracy, and confidence in verified data.

Supporting the UN Solutions Hub

Tencent is partnering with the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the UN Global Innovation Hub and the Global Enabling Sustainability Initiative (GeSI) to deliver the UN Solutions Hub (UNSH), a new digital platform aimed at helping cities and governments accelerate climate action.

UNSH is being built on Tencent's TanLIVE infrastructure, enabling a multitude of relevant stakeholders, public and private, to discover verified climate technologies from trusted global databases.

With the strong support of the UN Global Innovation HUB, the UNSH creates a trusted space for collaboration among governments, solution providers, and financiers, transforming climate ambition into implementation.

Driving Regional Initiatives and Empowering N onprofit s

TanLIVE's latest applications also extend powerful tools to regional climate initiatives and civil society organizations. The African Climate Investment Tracker (ACIT), initiated by the Africa Green Industrialization Initiative (AGII) and technically powered by TanLIVE, provides verified, bilingual data on green projects across the continent to make African climate initiatives more discoverable, credible, and investable. In 2026, the platform will expand to include a matchmaking ecosystem connecting developers, investors, and off-takers, alongside advanced analytics and financing tools to further expand global visibility and accelerate deployment.

TanLIVE Knowledge AI helps nonprofits turn years of reports and insights into searchable, AI-powered services. It aims to enhance and synthesize human expertise, allowing teams to build custom bots that support internal research and public engagement. More than 70 nonprofits currently use the platform to improve access to their knowledge, with significant improvements in efficiency across public engagement, internal research and information sharing.

Through TanLIVE's cutting-edge technology and collaborative networks, Tencent enables transparent, inclusive, and data-driven climate action at scale. Organizations worldwide are invited to visit tanlive.com to explore the platform's latest applications and accelerate global collaboration on climate action.

These efforts reflect Tencent's commitment to the priorities of COP30, particularly elevating climate action, as well as to driving systemic change in partnership with the UNFCCC and global climate leaders.

SOURCE Tencent