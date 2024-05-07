DeepScribe Appoints Dr. Dean Dalili as Chief Medical Officer to Drive Clinical Excellence and Innovation in AI-Powered Medical Documentation

Dr. Dalili brings physician leadership and healthcare innovation expertise to accelerate DeepScribe's mission of transforming patient care and healthcare system efficiency

SAN FRANCISCO, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepScribe, a leader in ambient AI documentation for healthcare, today announced the appointment of Dr. Dean Dalili, MD, MHCM, as its new Chief Medical Officer (CMO). In this role, Dr. Dalili will be instrumental in guiding the company's clinical strategy, advancing its Enterprise-grade AI, and fostering partnerships with healthcare organizations to drive widespread adoption of DeepScribe's industry-leading technology.

Dr. Dalili brings two decades of experience as a hospitalist, academic, policy maker, and industry leader to his new role at DeepScribe. He previously served as President of Market Operations at DispatchHealth, where he drove operational execution in a tech-enabled healthcare startup. Prior to that he served in executive roles at Envision Healthcare and SCP Health managing physicians across 800 hospitals and health systems. He has successfully led initiatives to manage population health, improve clinical quality and lower total costs of care. Dr Dalili completed Internal Medicine residency training and held a faculty position at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. He also served in the United States Senate as a Healthcare Policy fellow and received his Masters of Healthcare Management from the Harvard School of Public Health.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Dalili to our executive team," said Akilesh Bapu, CEO and Co-Founder of DeepScribe. "His extensive experience as a physician leader and his track record of driving healthcare innovation will be invaluable as we work to transform medical documentation and improve patient outcomes. With Dr. Dalili's guidance, we anticipate accelerating our product development, ensuring the highest standards of clinical accuracy, and delivering even greater value to our healthcare partners."

Dr. Dalili's appointment comes at a critical time for DeepScribe as the company seeks to expand its reach and deepen its impact within the healthcare industry. By leveraging Dr. Dalili's expertise, DeepScribe aims to further refine its AI-powered documentation solutions, making them more intuitive for physicians, adaptable to various clinical settings, and seamlessly integrated with existing healthcare workflows. This, in turn, will enable healthcare providers to spend more quality time with patients, enhance clinical decision-making, and improve overall healthcare system efficiency.

"I am excited to join DeepScribe and contribute to the company's mission of revolutionizing healthcare documentation through cutting-edge AI technology," said Dr. Dalili. "By combining my clinical experience, understanding of healthcare system operations, and passion for innovation, I look forward to working with the talented DeepScribe team to develop solutions that empower physicians, enhance patient care, and drive meaningful value for healthcare organizations."

About DeepScribe:

DeepScribe transforms patient conversations into fully customizable clinical documentation with ambient AI. Designed for clinician ease of use and stringent CMIO data requirements, DeepScribe is built on the largest database of natural patient conversations in the world. Leveraging composable AI to allow for customized patient notes, DeepScribe is the only solution flexible enough to meet the needs of every specialty and care setting while maximizing reimbursements. Save time on documentation, modernize enterprise patient data strategy, and unlock the future of digital health. Visit www.deepscribe.ai to learn more.

