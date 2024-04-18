DeepScribe Welcomes Former UnitedHealthcare Executive and Optum CMO as an Advisor

Dr. Miles Snowden, Chief Growth Officer at Navvis, brings his deep physician executive expertise in value-based care and digital health innovation to DeepScribe

SAN FRANCISCO, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepScribe, a leader in ambient AI documentation for healthcare, today announced the addition of Dr. Miles Snowden to its advisory board. Dr. Snowden brings over 25 years of healthcare leadership experience that will help guide DeepScribe's strategy as it continues scaling its AI-powered medical documentation platform.

Dr. Snowden brings over 25 years of healthcare leadership experience that will help guide DeepScribe's strategy as it continues scaling its AI-powered medical documentation platform.

"DeepScribe is at the forefront of using AI to streamline one of the most arduous clinical workflows – documentation," said Dr. Snowden. "I have enjoyed collaborating with the outstanding DeepScribe team to support their mission of unburdening physicians so they can spend more time focused on patient care."

Dr. Snowden is a healthcare veteran who has held physician executive roles at Delta Air Lines, UnitedHealthcare, Optum, TeamHealth, and Navvis. His experience spans clinical product development, value-based care initiatives, medical informatics, mergers and acquisitions, and business growth strategies.

"Dr. Snowden's extensive background spanning payer, provider, and technology companies will be invaluable as we accelerate adoption of our solutions to reduce clinician burnout and improve patient care through seamless clinical documentation," said Akilesh Bapu, CEO and Co-Founder of DeepScribe. "He is at the forefront of value-based care and how to deliver it at scale from his time at TeamHealth and Navvis."

At DeepScribe, Dr. Snowden will lend his expertise to enhancing the company's AI solutions and go-to-market strategies as it expands partnerships with health systems, physician practices, and payers nationwide.

About DeepScribe

DeepScribe transforms patient conversations into fully customizable clinical documentation with ambient AI. Designed for clinician ease of use and stringent CMIO data requirements, DeepScribe is built on the largest database of natural patient conversations in the world. Leveraging composable AI to allow for customized patient notes, DeepScribe is the only solution flexible enough to meet the needs of every specialty and care setting while maximizing reimbursements. Save time on documentation, modernize enterprise patient data strategy, and unlock the future of digital health. Visit www.deepscribe.ai to learn more.

Media Contact:

Erin Farrell-Talbot

917-232-9309

[email protected]

SOURCE DeepScribe