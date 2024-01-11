DeepScribe Deepens Integration with Epic, Laying Groundwork for Future Ambient Solutions

The first fully customizable, enterprise-grade scribe is helping users reduce after-hours documentation time by 75%

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepScribe, the leading enterprise-grade AI medical scribe, today announced key updates to its integration with Epic Systems' electronic health record (EHR). DeepScribe's recently launched Customization Studio , which allows users to build custom models to support unique specialty and organizational needs, is now fully integrated with Epic's SmartData elements. This makes DeepScribe the first solution to harmonize an extensive suite of customization options with Epic's interface and establishes a new benchmark for ambient solutions on their platform.

DeepScribe’s ambient AI scribe captures the natural conversation between clinician and patient, converts it into fully customizable documentation within seconds, and syncs it directly with Epic's EHR.

Developed in close partnership with Epic and DeepScribe customer Covenant HealthCare, improvements to DeepScribe's integration were shaped by feedback from clinicians, technical experts, and organizational stakeholders. This user-first approach allows DeepScribe to push highly personalized documentation directly into the discrete fields of a patient's chart. Already, this integration is helping clinicians at Covenant reduce after-hours documentation by as much as 75 percent.

"We worked tirelessly with DeepScribe developers to enhance the integration in a way that meets clinical needs more holistically," said Frank Fear, CIO of Covenant HealthCare. "The primary objective for us was to help DeepScribe establish compatibility with Epic's SmartData elements. With that functionality built out, we can now properly leverage all of DeepScribe's unique features in a really cohesive manner. That seamlessness between platforms is empowering us to streamline workflows and improve the clinician-patient experience."

Thanks to this close collaboration, DeepScribe has successfully laid the foundational infrastructure for SmartData compatibility on the Epic platform. This improved back-end communication, now the preferred integration method for all ambient solutions, unlocks the full power of DeepScribe's Customization Studio across a range of Epic instances, including Hyperdrive™, Hyperspace®, and Haiku®. By introducing SmartData compatibility, DeepScribe is not only enhancing its user-friendly build but paving the way for other ambient solutions to follow suit.

"Supporting clinicians through the power of ambient AI is more than just helping write notes," said Matthew Ko, DeepScribe President & COO. "Success lies in full EHR compatibility, the ability to support clinician's unique preferences, and building technology that alleviates the burden of documentation at all costs. Since our collaboration with Epic began in 2022, we continue to deliver innovations that align with that mission."

Key Features of the Integration Include

Customization Studio: A suite of tools allowing users to customize notes to their preferences or organizational standards, including fine-tuned control over wording, formatting, and layout.

SmartData Compatibility: DeepScribe pushes information directly into Epic's SmartData elements, meaning any preferences established through the Customization Studio will be mirrored within Epic. With an API interface driving the integration, these preferences populate in Epic within seconds of signing off on a note.

HEAL LLM: DeepScribe's proprietary large language model (LLM), HEAL, allows DeepScribe to deliver accuracy rates that are 32 percent better than systems running GPT-4 as a standalone LLM.

Visit Type Templating: DeepScribe will configure clinical notes based on the visit type specified in a provider's schedule within Epic, enhancing content, formatting, and seamlessness between visits.

Plan by ICD10: DeepScribe will enhance its Plan by Problem feature to support and include corresponding ICD10 billing codes.

Continuous Training: In addition to constant model refinement, DeepScribe ingests feedback and any edits made to the note in the Portal to learn and improve over time.

DeepScribe's ambient solution is available on the Epic Connection Hub and functional across platforms including workstation, browser, and mobile. Visit deepscribe.ai/contact to request a demo.

About Covenant Healthcare:

Covenant HealthCare is a non-profit health system committed to providing patients across east central Michigan with extraordinary care for every generation. With more than 4,600 employees, an extensive provider network, and a 642-bed hospital, Covenant offers a wide range of comprehensive medical services including high-risk obstetrics, neonatal and pediatric intensive care and acute care, a Level II Adult and Pediatric Trauma Center, cardiology, oncology, orthopedics, robotic surgery, sports medicine, neurosciences, bariatric services, and more. Additionally, Mary Free Bed at Covenant HealthCare provides expert rehabilitation services to patients in the Great Lakes Bay Region, including the Transitional Care Community (TCC). Learn more at covenanthealthcare.com or covenantsportsmedicine.com.

About DeepScribe:

DeepScribe is a leading provider of ambient AI medical scribing solutions. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, DeepScribe aims to transform healthcare documentation, empowering clinicians to focus more on patient care and less on administrative tasks. With its advanced technology and commitment to innovation, DeepScribe is reshaping the future of healthcare. For more information about DeepScribe's transformative AI medical scribe technology, visit deepscribe.ai and follow them on LinkedIn .

