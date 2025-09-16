DeepScribe Solidifies Ambient AI Leadership in Oncology with New Study and Accelerated Growth

Study links DeepScribe to improved diagnosis capture and clinician experience, underscoring impact of product innovations and rapid growth in oncology

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepScribe, the ambient AI leader in oncology , has announced data from a recent study demonstrating that its ambient AI solution significantly improves oncologists' diagnosis capture, documentation quality, and clinician experience.

This study and DeepScribe's significant expansion in oncology groups continue to validate its leadership in modern cancer care. DeepScribe has also recently introduced product advancements that redefine ambient AI note quality and personalization.

Study illustrates value for clinicians and care outcomes



In the study abstract "Enhancing Oncology Documentation and Diagnosis Capture With Integrated AI Scribe in Electronic Health Record," published in the Journal of Clinical Pathways , DeepScribe ambient AI improved diagnosis capture in the patient chart:

16% more diagnoses per visit

22% increase in comorbidity capture

45% increase in social determinants of health (SDOH) capture

"This study confirms what we've seen in the field, that the clinical conversation holds a wealth of untapped insights," said Matthew Ko, DeepScribe CEO and co-founder. "By capturing crucial details like comorbidities and social determinants of health, we're giving oncologists a more complete picture of the patient. This isn't just about efficiency; it's about enabling more informed, holistic decision-making at the point of care."

The abstract shows that DeepScribe also codes with greater detail, providing a more comprehensive record of each patient's condition:

21% increase in ICD-10 specificity

17% increase in ICD-10 codes linked to E/M charges

In the study's qualitative feedback, clinicians reported less time spent on documentation, less cognitive load, and high usability. The study tracked clinicians using DeepScribe AI integrated into the Flatiron Health OncoEMR® system. The complete abstract is available online .

DeepScribe accelerates growth in oncology market



The number of monthly oncology visits documented by DeepScribe has quadrupled over the last year, a reflection of rapid DeepScribe adoption – over 80% – and sustained momentum in oncology. Today, 60% of community oncologists practice at organizations using DeepScribe, including clinics within the U.S. Oncology Network (USON), American Oncology Network (AON), OneOncology, OnCare, the Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI), and CARTI (Central Arkansas Radiation Therapy Institute).

"Our growth in oncology is more than just a business milestone," continued Ko. "It's a testament to the clinical community's trust in a new paradigm of care. The next frontier for DeepScribe is not just about documentation, but about transforming the clinical conversation into a rich source of insights. This is how we'll empower clinicians to deliver more personalized care, identify clinical trial opportunities and, ultimately, improve patient outcomes in a way that wasn't possible before."

Built for oncology, with strategic EHR integrations

DeepScribe's traction is rooted in a specialty-focused approach to AI, with the only ambient system tailored to the unique intricacies of cancer care. The platform understands the complex, longitudinal workflows within oncology, and synthesizes information from disparate sources to bring context into every note and produce AI pre-charting summaries.

Clinicians also benefit from DeepScribe's direct EHR integrations and strong oncology partnerships. DeepScribe is the ambient AI partner of Flatiron Health, with seamless integration into their OncoEMR® system, and has direct data integration with Ontada 's IKnowMed oncology EHR.

Groundbreaking provider personalization

Recent technological advancements at DeepScribe have also created the most flexible, customizable documentation framework in healthcare, with significant improvements in both note quality and the degree of personalization for clinicians.

The system automatically learns each oncologist's tone, structure, and charting preferences simply by analyzing their previous notes. The result is a more accurate, natural, and complete clinical note, without any manual setup.

"We believe improvements like this should just work, simply 'giving you a note you wish you wrote,'" said Stephanie Wu, DeepScribe VP of Product. "Clinicians are describing the results with words like 'phenomenal' and 'transformative' — that's a level of delight and impact you can't often create with software products. It's what drives us. It's why we're being intentional about setting the standard for how AI should interact with clinicians."

Notable industry recognition

Early in 2025, DeepScribe earned a 98.8 overall performance score in a KLAS Research Emerging Company Spotlight, receiving A+ ratings in all six measured categories. Additionally, DeepScribe was already meeting all four clinician-defined "What's Next" expectations for ambient technology when they were listed in the KLAS June 2025 Impact Report on ambient speech outcomes.

With industry-leading oncology adoption rates that surpass 80%, a purpose-built AI model, and deep partner alignment, DeepScribe is firmly established as the foremost ambient AI technology for cancer care today.

About DeepScribe

DeepScribe helps healthcare organizations make the most of every encounter with the Ambient Operating System – AI technology that produces accurate, context-focused documentation, coding intelligence, and real-time clinical insights. Founded in 2017, DeepScribe develops custom AI specifically for complex and chronic care workflows, and is the leading ambient AI solution for oncology: Organizations with DeepScribe see about 40% of all cancer visits in the U.S. DeepScribe's commitment to excellence was recognized in early 2025 with a 98.8* overall performance score by KLAS Research. To see how DeepScribe brings the joy of care back to medicine, visit deepscribe.ai .

(*limited data)

