Collaboration targets DX-M2-based robotic AI infrastructure, expanding into VLA and VLM technologies for next-generation intelligent robots

SEOUL, South Korea, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DEEPX (CEO Lokwon Kim), a pioneer in ultra-low-power AI semiconductor technology, and Hyundai Motor Group's Robotics LAB have announced a strategic collaboration to jointly develop a next-generation Physical AI computing platform for advanced robotics.

The two parties will co-develop a next-generation AI computing architecture capable of running large-scale generative AI models in real time within robotic systems, with the goal of building an integrated Physical AI platform purpose-built for robotics.

DEEPX and Hyundai Motor Group Robotics LAB Partner to Develop Next-Generation Physical AI Compute Platform for Robotics

This partnership goes beyond a simple technology exchange — it represents a strategic collaboration to jointly architect the core computing infrastructure for next-generation robot platforms.

The robotics AI field is increasingly centered on Vision-Language-Action (VLA) and Vision-Language Model (VLM) technologies — enabling robots to perceive their surroundings through cameras, understand natural language commands, and make autonomous decisions.

These technologies are considered essential to the evolution of robots from simple automated machines into intelligent systems that can see, understand, and act.

To enable stable deployment of these next-generation AI capabilities in real-world robotic environments, the two companies will collaborate across the following areas:

Ultra-low-power AI semiconductor architecture

AI computing hardware systems for robotics

Physical AI software stack

Robotics application AI libraries

The ultimate goal is to build a unified AI computing platform capable of running large-scale AI models in real time within robotic systems.

At the center of this collaboration is DEEPX's next-generation AI chip, the DX-M2.

Designed to run large-scale AI models in ultra-low-power environments, DX-M2 is a Physical GenAI semiconductor being developed as the computing platform for real-time AI inference in physical AI environments — including robotics, autonomous mobile systems, and industrial automation.

Its ultra-low-power, high-performance AI computing architecture enables on-device AI inference within robots, expected to significantly enhance robotic autonomy and response speed.

While AI has historically been driven by data center infrastructure, the industry is now entering the era of Physical AI — where intelligent systems extend into robots, industrial equipment, and autonomous mobile platforms.

In this landscape, robots and humanoids are emerging as the most critical Physical AI platforms, directly interfacing AI with the real world.

The Physical AI semiconductor market is projected to reach approximately $123 billion by 2030, with robotics and humanoids expected to be the primary demand drivers.

DEEPX and Hyundai Motor Group Robotics LAB have been jointly developing 'edge brain' technology for robotics based on low-power AI semiconductors over the past three years. This new collaboration expands that foundation into the domain of next-generation robotic AI.

Industry observers anticipate that the robotics sector will develop a new industrial ecosystem centered on standardized computing platforms — similar to what occurred in the semiconductor industry. The emergence of large-scale manufacturing infrastructure combined with Physical AI computing platforms is expected to reshape the structure of the entire robotics industry.

"The AI industry is rapidly shifting from data center-centric models to a Physical AI era, where intelligence expands into real-world systems. The next five years will be decisive in reshaping the industry. In the Physical AI era, ultra-low-power computing technology capable of running AI in real-world systems — robots, vehicles, industrial devices — will become the core infrastructure. DEEPX aims to become the global leader in Physical AI computing platforms that power AI across robotics and industrial systems."

— Lokwon Kim, CEO, DEEPX

"In the era of Physical AI, robots are becoming the closest point of contact between AI technology and people. At Hyundai Motor Group Robotics LAB, our goal is to create robots that can naturally coexist with humans — robots worth living with and working with. To achieve this, we are strategically building a core technology ecosystem — including on-device AI computing — in collaboration with specialized partners across industries worldwide."

— Dong Jin Hyun, Vice President, Head of Robotics LAB at Hyundai Motor Group

SOURCE DEEPX