Empowering the world's largest computer vision ecosystem with a unified, one-click NPU hardware standard for building the next generation of real-world AI applications.

SEOUL, South Korea, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DEEPX, a leading fabless AI semiconductor company specializing in ultra-low-power Neural Processing Units (NPUs), today announced a visionary partnership with Ultralytics, the company behind Ultralytics YOLO, the most widely deployed computer vision architecture in the world, with over 130K GitHub stars.

DEEPX and Ultralytics Forge Strategic Alliance to Define the Global Standard for Physical AI in the YOLO Community

Ultralytics has evolved far beyond a traditional AI model creator to become the definitive developer platform connecting the global vision AI ecosystem. Ultralytics YOLO (You Only Look Once) models and Ultralytics Platform have firmly established themselves as the de facto standard across diverse physical applications—from industrial cameras and robotics to autonomous driving and smart city infrastructure. With over 16.6 million monthly downloads and a single environment to build computer vision projects, they serve as the ultimate gateway for global AI deployment, acting as the core development environment for countless global enterprises and engineers building real-world AI products and services.

This partnership is not merely a technical integration; it is a strategic move to establish a unified global standard for Physical AI. By embedding DEEPX's NPU hardware and software toolchain directly into the heart of the Ultralytics ecosystem, the two companies are providing millions of global developers with the definitive platform to bring AI out of the cloud and into the physical world.

Physical AI demands high-performance, ultra-energy-efficient computing that can operate autonomously in robots, industrial machinery, and smart vehicles. The Ultralytics YOLO community represents the front line of this revolution, building the "eyes" of these real-world systems. Through this partnership, DEEPX positions its mass-produced DX-M1 NPU as the foundational "brain" for these applications, removing all barriers to entry for edge deployment.

"This alliance is about setting the de facto standard for Physical AI," said Lokwon Kim, CEO of DEEPX. "The YOLO community is home to the most innovative computer vision developers on the planet. By making DEEPX a native, frictionless export target within the Ultralytics ecosystem, we are not just offering hardware—we are defining the new global blueprint for how real-world intelligent systems are built and scaled."

Setting the Standard for Physical AI: Partnership Highlights

Establishing the 'format=deepx' Standard: DEEPX is now deeply woven into the fabric of the Ultralytics Python package (With over 16.6 million monthly downloads). Developers can now deploy the industry's most advanced computer vision models to DEEPX hardware simply by using format=deepx, standardizing the edge deployment process.

DEEPX is now deeply woven into the fabric of the Ultralytics Python package (With over 16.6 million monthly downloads). Developers can now deploy the industry's most advanced computer vision models to DEEPX hardware simply by using format=deepx, standardizing the edge deployment process. Unifying the Vision AI Ecosystem: Ultralytics now features an automated, production-ready pipeline tailored for DEEPX's SDK. This includes zero-friction model quantization and validation, bridging the gap between software development and hardware execution.

Ultralytics now features an automated, production-ready pipeline tailored for DEEPX's SDK. This includes zero-friction model quantization and validation, bridging the gap between software development and hardware execution. A Future-Proof AI Foundation: To ensure DEEPX remains the industry benchmark, a dedicated CI/CD pipeline guarantees continuous, out-of-the-box compatibility with every new Ultralytics update and AI model evolution.

To ensure DEEPX remains the industry benchmark, a dedicated CI/CD pipeline guarantees continuous, out-of-the-box compatibility with every new Ultralytics update and AI model evolution. Accelerating Global Adoption: The partnership will drive joint initiatives—including technical webinars, co-branded campaigns, and open-source community building—to educate and empower the global Ultralytics YOLO developer base to build the future of Physical AI on DEEPX architecture.

"Ultralytics is committed to democratizing AI by building state-of-the-art vision AI models that run flawlessly on the most efficient edge architectures," said Glenn Jocher, CEO of Ultralytics. "Partnering with DEEPX allows our massive developer community to seamlessly translate our Ultralytics YOLO models into powerful, low-power Physical AI solutions. Together, we are shaping how vision AI interacts with the physical world."

About DEEPX

DEEPX is a global fabless AI semiconductor company pioneering the era of Physical AI. Dedicated to bringing ultra-low-power, high-performance computing to the edge, DEEPX empowers every electronic device with real-world intelligence. Backed by a robust portfolio of over 500 patents, the company has established technological leadership in energy-efficient AI. DEEPX is expanding its global footprint across robotics, smart mobility, smart factories, and security systems, trusted by global leaders like Hyundai Motor Group, Baidu, Lotte, POSCO DX, and LG Uplus, alongside more than 50 customers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Learn more at www.deepx.ai.

Contact: Ella Lee, PR & Marketing Manager, [email protected]

About Ultralytics:

Ultralytics is the leading force in vision AI, best known for its Ultralytics YOLO (You Only Look Once) models and Ultralytics Platform, the ultimate end-to-end computer vision platform where users can annotate, train, and deploy vision AI solutions in one place. With over 135K GitHub stars, 260 million PiP downloads, and 3 billion model usages, Ultralytics YOLO has become the most widely recognized object detection model globally. Ultralytics empowers users with easy-to-use, cutting-edge AI technology. Our mission is to simplify and democratize the use of AI, making it accessible and impactful across industries ranging from manufacturing to healthcare and more.

Contact: Altaïr Margalet, PR & Influencer Marketing Specialist, [email protected]

SOURCE DEEPX