DEEPX at MWC 2024: Advances Ultra-Low-Power On-Device AI Chip for Commercializing Generative AI

News provided by

DEEPX

08 Feb, 2024, 05:28 ET

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DEEPX (CEO Lokwon, Kim), a frontrunner in AI chip technology, defines the critical technology for commercializing generative AI as the 'Federated Operation of LLM' and is advancing in its technology development. DEEPX is set to revolutionize on-device AI with its cutting-edge ultra-low-power AI chips and making a significant presence at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024, held from February 26 to 29, where it will unveil a comprehensive blueprint for on-device AI and plans to expand partnerships with global collaborators. Currently, DEEPX is forging alliances with domestic and European telecommunications companies and global data center corporations, pushing for compatibility and optimization across network and cloud systems.

Continue Reading
DEEPX at MWC 2024: Advances Ultra-Low-Power On-Device AI Chip for Commercializing Generative AI
DEEPX at MWC 2024: Advances Ultra-Low-Power On-Device AI Chip for Commercializing Generative AI

Experience the future of on-device AI at DEEPX's MWC 2024 booth at Hall 7, 7A62-19

Prior to MWC 2024, DEEPX achieved a significant milestone at CES, earning three CES Innovation Awards and doubled the number of customers in DEEPX's Early Engagement Customer Program (EECP) to 70 global companies. 

DEEPX's technological journey also includes the development of groundbreaking technology that enables the federated operation of server-scale AI and on-device large AI models. The company plans to launch on-device AI chips capable of operating at just a few watts while delivering server-scale AI intelligence in personal devices by the second half of next year. Although Nvidia's GPGPU-based solutions are currently the most cost-effective for LLM services such as ChatGPT and Gemini, the total power energy consumed by GPUs operating worldwide has reached levels exceeding the electrical energy of an entire country. This collaborative operation technology between server-scale AI and on-device large AI models is expected to reduce energy consumption, carbon emissions, and costs by at least ten to a thousand times compared to relying solely on data centers.

DEEPX's visionary CEO, Lokwon Kim, stated, "DEEPX has gained international recognition for possessing global leading-edge core technology in power and cost efficiency for AI operation. Furthermore, we aim to develop new technology that enables artificial intelligence services at the level of super-scale AI with less than 5W, providing the core technology that moves giant artificial intelligence technology from the realm of science to widespread use by humanity. We are committed to becoming a leading comprehensive AI chip company in the global market."

Visit https://deepx.ai/ to learn more about DEEPX's innovative AI solutions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2335196/DEEPX_image.jpg

Also from this source

DEEPX au MWC 2024 : Une puce d'IA sur appareil à très faible consommation pour commercialiser l'IA générative

DEEPX au MWC 2024 : Une puce d'IA sur appareil à très faible consommation pour commercialiser l'IA générative

DEEPX (PDG Lokwon, Kim), un précurseur dans la technologie des puces d'IA, définit la technologie essentielle à la commercialisation de l'IA...
DEEPX en MWC 2024: presenta un chip de IA en el dispositivo de consumo ultrabajo

DEEPX en MWC 2024: presenta un chip de IA en el dispositivo de consumo ultrabajo

DEEPX (consejero delegado Lokwon, Kim), líder en tecnología de chips de IA, define la tecnología crítica para comercializar la IA generativa como la...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Semiconductors

Image1

Internet Technology

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.