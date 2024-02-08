BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DEEPX (CEO Lokwon, Kim), a frontrunner in AI chip technology, defines the critical technology for commercializing generative AI as the 'Federated Operation of LLM' and is advancing in its technology development. DEEPX is set to revolutionize on-device AI with its cutting-edge ultra-low-power AI chips and making a significant presence at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024, held from February 26 to 29, where it will unveil a comprehensive blueprint for on-device AI and plans to expand partnerships with global collaborators. Currently, DEEPX is forging alliances with domestic and European telecommunications companies and global data center corporations, pushing for compatibility and optimization across network and cloud systems.

DEEPX at MWC 2024: Advances Ultra-Low-Power On-Device AI Chip for Commercializing Generative AI

Experience the future of on-device AI at DEEPX's MWC 2024 booth at Hall 7, 7A62-19

Prior to MWC 2024, DEEPX achieved a significant milestone at CES, earning three CES Innovation Awards and doubled the number of customers in DEEPX's Early Engagement Customer Program (EECP) to 70 global companies.

DEEPX's technological journey also includes the development of groundbreaking technology that enables the federated operation of server-scale AI and on-device large AI models. The company plans to launch on-device AI chips capable of operating at just a few watts while delivering server-scale AI intelligence in personal devices by the second half of next year. Although Nvidia's GPGPU-based solutions are currently the most cost-effective for LLM services such as ChatGPT and Gemini, the total power energy consumed by GPUs operating worldwide has reached levels exceeding the electrical energy of an entire country. This collaborative operation technology between server-scale AI and on-device large AI models is expected to reduce energy consumption, carbon emissions, and costs by at least ten to a thousand times compared to relying solely on data centers.

DEEPX's visionary CEO, Lokwon Kim, stated, "DEEPX has gained international recognition for possessing global leading-edge core technology in power and cost efficiency for AI operation. Furthermore, we aim to develop new technology that enables artificial intelligence services at the level of super-scale AI with less than 5W, providing the core technology that moves giant artificial intelligence technology from the realm of science to widespread use by humanity. We are committed to becoming a leading comprehensive AI chip company in the global market."

Visit https://deepx.ai/ to learn more about DEEPX's innovative AI solutions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2335196/DEEPX_image.jpg