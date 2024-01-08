DEEPX CEO Lokwon Kim to Speak at CES 2024 Panel on the Future of AI Hardware and Chips

Lokwon Kim represents global AI chip companies at a panel on innovations enabling the on-device AI era

DEEPX CEO Lokwon Kim will discuss timing and plans for on-device AI at CES 2024 panel

DEEPX to exhibit ultra-low power AI chip solutions in North Hall, Booth #8953

LAS VEGAS and SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DEEPX, a leading original AI chip company, is thrilled to announce its participation in the esteemed global IT and electronics exhibition, CES 2024, taking place in Las Vegas, USA, from January 9 to 12. DEEPX, under the guidance of its CEO, Lokwon Kim, will showcase the future of ultra-low power on-device AI solutions through innovative AI chips.

To discover DEEPX's ultra-low power AI chip solutions, visit Booth #8953, North Hall , at CES 2024.

DEEPX CEO Lokwon Kim DEEPX CEO Lokwon Kim at the 2023 Embedded Vision Summit

CES 2024 is poised to be a pivotal year for on-device AI, with industry giants such as Intel and Qualcomm set to deliver keynote speeches and engage in discussions on the transformative potential of AI. DEEPX is proud to contribute to this dialogue by unveiling its 'All-in-4 AI Total Solution' at CES, comprised of four groundbreaking products complemented by a real-time technology demonstration that enables on-device AI.

Notably, DEEPX CEO Lokwon Kim has been invited to join global luminaries from the AI hardware and semiconductor sectors to discuss AI hardware, semiconductor technologies and market trends. The talk, "The Hard Part of AI: Hardware and Chips," will take place on Wednesday, January 10, from 9:00 am to 9:40 am local time at the Las Vegas Convention Center, North Hall N250. The conversation will explore the global adoption of on-device machine vision and edge AI, market demand for hardware and on-device solutions to democratize generative AI, innovative AI chips and technology convergence, and industry challenges and opportunities.

A recent Gartner report from 2023 underscores the growing significance of AI-driven computer vision and edge AI markets, highlighting their potential to shape the future. In particular, on-device AI, excluding edge servers, requires AI capabilities to be implemented, bypassing servers or the cloud. The market is expanding due to computer vision capabilities like facial recognition, voice recognition, and photo editing in various devices, including smart mobility and robotics, the Internet of Things, and physical security systems.

McKinsey predicts the global smart mobility market will hit $1.5 trillion by 2030. A Grand View Research report forecasts the global smart home appliance market will soar to $58.51 billion in 2030. Furthermore, the global camera module market is expected to reach $60.44 billion by the same year. Cameras and sensor-based modules such as radar, lidar, and ultrasound also require real-time AI computational processing. Thus, the demand for AI chips implementing computer vision is likely to be massive.

Nonetheless, the realization of large-scale AI edge devices has been challenging due to the limitations imposed by battery-powered, on-device environments, which often need more cooling technology and hardware resources. To overcome these hurdles, DEEPX has pioneered low-power, high-performance AI chip source technologies, including INT8 model compression and efficient memory utilization that minimizes DRAM and cache memory, achieving unparalleled power-to-performance ratios.

A noteworthy development in on-device AI is the integration of Large Language Models (LLMs), facilitating functions such as chatbots, translation, summarization, writing, and coding. This shift is driven by the imperatives of data privacy, real-time processing, reduction in cost and power consumption, and the diversification of edge device applications. While the market for AI PCs and on-device hardware running generative AI models is nascent, lightweight, and advanced generative AI models that cater to users' evolving needs are poised to emerge soon.

CEO Lokwon Kim remarked, "This marks our inaugural participation in CES 2024, and we are delighted to unveil our independently developed technology through an exclusive booth. It is an honor to receive three CES Innovation Awards and be selected to participate in the CES Panel Talk event as a representative of an AI chip company. DEEPX is dedicated to democratizing AI, making it accessible to all corners of the globe. We have successfully delivered our first semiconductor prototypes to global customers and are preparing for mass production and widespread adoption. In the foreseeable future, DEEPX's AI chips will usher in remarkable changes in our lives and society, driving innovations in smart mobility, robotics, autonomous vehicles, physical security systems, and factory automation."

About DEEPX

Founded in anticipation of an era when artificial intelligence will be as ubiquitous as electricity and Wi-Fi, DEEPX develops the underlying technology for high-performance AI semiconductors and computing solutions that can make all electronic devices intelligent. DEEPX's AI semiconductors are optimized for various AI applications, improving the energy efficiency of AI devices and enabling efficient AI functions. Currently, DEEPX is collaborating with customers such as Hyundai Kia Motors Robotics Lab, POSCO DX, and Jahwa Electronics, which joined forces earlier this year on mass production development. The brand is further expanding cooperation with more than 40 global companies in smart cameras, control and security systems, robots, AI medical devices, and AI servers, and is actively conducting global promotions centered on the United States, mainland China, and Taiwan region.

For more information, please visit https://deepx.ai/.

SOURCE DEEPX