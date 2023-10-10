Deer. And Rabbits. And Owls. And Foxes. Oh My!

News provided by

U.S. Postal Service

10 Oct, 2023, 14:00 ET

Postal Service Issues Winter Woodland Animals Stamps

WASHINGTON, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Postal Service is celebrating four species that make their homes in the woodlands of North America with today's issuance of the Winter Woodland Animals stamps. Among the most familiar wildlife spotted across much of the American landscape, deer, rabbits, owls and foxes connect us to the natural beauty around us.

Continue Reading
Postal Service Issues Winter Woodland Animals Stamps.
Postal Service Issues Winter Woodland Animals Stamps.

White-tailed deer are one of the most plentiful species of deer in North America and are admired for their classic beauty and agility. Rabbits often live near the forest's edge so they can easily find food from gardens, yards and meadows. Foxes are resilient and adaptable and have learned to survive and flourish in almost every environment. Owls are fascinating birds of prey that prefer to nest in tree cavities or nests abandoned by other birds.

The stamps feature whimsical, graphic illustrations of these creatures. Antonio Alcalá, an art director for the Postal Service, designed the stamps with Katie Kirk, who illustrated them using geometric shapes of bold, solid color. Each animal appears with details of its habitat in winter, such as a full or crescent moon, snow-covered trees, holly branches with berries, and delicate snowflakes. The illustrations were created digitally, and at the top of each stamp, the words "Forever/USA" appear in white.

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic or at select Post Office locations nationwide. For officially licensed stamp products, shop the USPS Officially Licensed Collection on Amazon.

Please Note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to nearly 165 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is implementing a 10-year transformation plan, Delivering for America, to modernize the postal network, restore long-term financial sustainability, dramatically improve service across all mail and shipping categories, and maintain the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products, and services to fund its operations.

For USPS media resources, including broadcast-quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the USPS YouTube Channel and like us on Facebook. For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and facts.usps.com.

Contact: James McKean
[email protected]
usps.com/news

SOURCE U.S. Postal Service

Also from this source

Ciervos, conejos, búhos y zorros. ¡Vaya!

Ciervos, conejos, búhos y zorros. ¡Vaya!

El Servicio Postal de los Estados Unidos (USPS) rinde homenaje a cuatro especies que habitan en los bosques de Norteamérica con la emisión el día de...
USPS Holiday Shipping and Mailing Deadlines Announced

USPS Holiday Shipping and Mailing Deadlines Announced

To assist customers with their preparations for the upcoming busy holiday shopping and shipping season, the U.S. Postal Service is providing 2023...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Trucking and Road Transportation

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.