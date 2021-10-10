Deere employees reject tentative agreements

MOLINE, Ill., Oct. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America (UAW) has informed Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) that its production and maintenance employees have voted to reject the tentative collective bargaining agreements that would have covered more than 10,000 workers at 14 facilities across the United States.

"After weeks of negotiations, John Deere reached tentative agreements with the UAW that would have made the best wages and most comprehensive benefits in our industries significantly better for our employees," said Brad Morris, vice president of labor relations for Deere & Company. "John Deere remains fully committed to continuing the collective bargaining process in an effort to better understand our employees' viewpoints. In the meantime, our operations will continue as normal."

