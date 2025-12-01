DEERE INVESTOR DAY TO BE BROADCAST ON WEBSITE

MOLINE, Ill., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) will host its investor day event on Monday, 8 December, beginning at 10:30 a.m. eastern time. During the event, the company's senior leadership will engage with analysts, investors, and other members of the financial community to discuss strategic ambitions and growth opportunities.

The live webcast of the event together with presentation materials can be accessed at https://investor.deere.com. The recorded event and presentation materials will be available on the Company's website for a period of time afterward.

About Deere & Company

It doesn't matter if you've never driven a tractor, mowed a lawn, or operated a dozer. With John Deere's role in helping produce food, fiber, fuel, and infrastructure, we work for every single person on the planet. It all started nearly 200 years ago with a steel plow. Today, John Deere drives innovation in agriculture, construction, forestry, turf, power systems, and more.

SOURCE John Deere Company