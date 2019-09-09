Deere Report Highlights Unique Position to Deliver Sustainable Outcomes

MOLINE, Ill., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Feeding a growing world through innovation. Helping produce higher yields through automation. Enhancing environmental stewardship through data-driven decision making. Empowering economic prosperity by investing in entrepreneurs. These are among the stories featured in "A Power For Good," Deere's annual sustainability report now available online at www.JohnDeere.com/sustainabilityreport .

"Today, more than any other time during my 44-year career at John Deere, I see the power of the John Deere Strategy to deliver sustainable outcomes for our customers, employees, investors, communities, and the world," said Samuel R. Allen, chairman and chief executive officer, in the report's introductory letter.

Highlighting John Deere's unique position, the new and expanded report emphasizes Deere's progress in precision agriculture. "Precision agriculture is an area that will define the future of agriculture and one in which John Deere aspires to be the undisputed leader," Allen said. "Our innovations allow customers to use less fuel and to plant seeds and apply fertilizer and herbicide with pinpoint accuracy. These innovations permit farmers not only to be more productive and profitable as they feed a growing population, but also to safeguard the soil, water, and air upon which their livelihoods depend."

The report goes even further, revealing the many ways that concepts of sustainability are foundational to Deere's strategy and celebrating how Deere's more than 74,000 employees bring these concepts to life measurably in their work.

"Deere's commitment to sustainability encompasses how we govern our business, foster safe work environments, develop distinctive products, inspire our global talent, and give back to communities," Allen said.

