Deere Reports Second Quarter Net Income of $2.860 Billion

Deere & Company

19 May, 2023, 06:45 ET

  • Sound execution contributes to net sales gain of 34% and higher earnings.
  • Results benefit from healthy demand for farm and construction equipment and improved operating environment.
  • Full-year net income forecast increased to $9.25 billion to $9.50 billion with cash flow from equipment operations expected to be $10.00 billion to $10.50 billion.

MOLINE, Ill., May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) reported net income of $2.860 billion for the second quarter ended April 30, 2023, or $9.65 per share, compared with net income of $2.098 billion, or $6.81 per share, for the quarter ended May 1, 2022. For the first six months of the year, net income attributable to Deere & Company was $4.819 billion, or $16.18 per share, compared with $3.001 billion, or $9.72 per share, for the same period last year.

Worldwide net sales and revenues increased 30 percent, to $17.387 billion, for the second quarter of 2023 and rose 31 percent, to $30.038 billion, for six months. Net sales were $16.079 billion for the quarter and $27.481 billion for six months, compared with $12.034 billion and $20.565 billion last year.

"As shown by the company's outstanding second-quarter results, Deere continues to benefit from favorable market conditions and an improving operating environment," said John C. May, chairman and chief executive officer. "We also are being helped by the sound execution of our business plans by our employees, dealers, and suppliers. They are doing an exceptional job meeting demand for our products and serving customers. Though supply-chain constraints continue to present a challenge, we are seeing further improvement."

Company Outlook & Summary

Net income attributable to Deere & Company for fiscal 2023 is forecast to be in a range of $9.25 billion to $9.50 billion.

"Based on Deere's results to date, it's clear we are well on our way to another year of exceptional achievement," May said. "This is due in no small part to the success of our smart industrial operating model and our ability to provide value to our customers by helping them be more profitable, productive, and sustainable."

Deere & Company

Second Quarter

Year to Date

$ in millions, except per share amounts

2023

2022

% Change

2023

2022

% Change

Net sales and revenues

$

17,387

$

13,370

30 %

$

30,038

$

22,939

31 %

Net income

$

2,860

$

2,098

36 %

$

4,819

$

3,001

61 %

Fully diluted EPS

$

9.65

$

6.81


$

16.18

$

9.72

Results for the presented periods were affected by special items. See Note 1 of the financial statements for further details.

Production & Precision Agriculture

Second Quarter

$ in millions

2023

2022

% Change

Net sales

$

7,822

$

5,117

53 %

Operating profit

$

2,170

$

1,057

105 %

Operating margin

27.7 %

20.7 %

Production and precision agriculture sales increased for the quarter as a result of higher shipment volumes and price realization. Operating profit improved primarily due to price realization and improved shipment volumes, partially offset by increased SA&G and R&D expenses, higher production costs, and the unfavorable effects of foreign currency exchange.

Small Agriculture & Turf

Second Quarter

$ in millions

2023

2022

% Change

Net sales

$

4,145

$

3,570

16 %

Operating profit

$

849

$

520

63 %

Operating margin

20.5 %

14.6 %


Small agriculture and turf sales increased for the quarter due to price realization and higher shipment volumes, partially offset by the negative effects of foreign currency translation. Operating profit improved primarily as a result of price realization and improved shipment volumes / mix, partially offset by higher production costs, increased SA&G and R&D expenses, and the unfavorable effects of foreign currency exchange.

Construction & Forestry

Second Quarter

$ in millions

2023

2022

% Change

Net sales

$

4,112

$

3,347

23 %

Operating profit

$

838

$

814

3 %

Operating margin

20.4 %

24.3 %


Construction and forestry sales moved higher for the quarter primarily due to price realization and higher shipment volumes. Operating profit improved due to price realization and improved shipment volumes / mix, partially offset by higher production costs and increased SA&G and R&D expenses. Prior period results benefited from the non-cash gain on the remeasurement of the previously held equity investment in the Deere-Hitachi joint venture.

Financial Services

Second Quarter

$ in millions

2023

2022

% Change

Net income

$

28

$

208

-87 %

Financial services net income for the quarter decreased due to less-favorable financing spreads and a higher provision for credit losses, partially offset by income earned on a higher average portfolio. Additionally impacting the quarter's results was a $135 million after-tax correction of the accounting treatment for financing incentives offered to John Deere dealers, which affected the timing of expense recognition. The accounting correction is unrelated to current market conditions or the credit quality of the financial services portfolio, which remains strong. The allowance for credit losses, excluding the portfolio in Russia, was .40 percent of financing receivables as of April 30, 2023, compared with .42 percent in the prior period.

Industry Outlook for Fiscal 2023






Agriculture & Turf






U.S. & Canada:






Large Ag




Up ~ 10%

Small Ag & Turf




Down ~ 5%

Europe




Flat to Up 5%

South America (Tractors & Combines)




Flat

Asia




Down moderately








Construction & Forestry






U.S. & Canada:






Construction Equipment




Flat to Up 5%

Compact Construction Equipment




Flat to Up 5%

Global Forestry




Flat

Global Roadbuilding




Flat

Deere Segment Outlook for Fiscal 2023


Currency

Price

$ in millions

Net Sales

Translation

Realization

Production & Precision Ag

Up ~ 20%

0 %

+15 %

Small Ag & Turf

Up ~ 5%

-1 %

+9 %

Construction & Forestry

Up ~ 15%

0 %

+10 %








Financial Services

Net Income

$ 630


Financial Services. Fiscal-year 2023 net income attributable to Deere & Company for the financial services operations is forecast to be $630 million. Results are expected to be lower than fiscal year 2022 due to less-favorable financing spreads, the correction of the accounting treatment for financing incentives offered to John Deere dealers, unfavorable derivative market valuation adjustments, a higher provision for credit losses, higher SA&G expenses, and lower gains on operating-lease dispositions. These factors are expected to be partially offset by income earned on a higher average portfolio.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained herein, including in the section entitled "Company Outlook & Summary," "Industry Outlook," and "Deere Segment Outlook," relating to future events, expectations, and trends, constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Some of these risks and uncertainties could affect all lines of the company's operations generally while others could more heavily affect a particular line of business.

Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and current assumptions, expectations, and projections about future events and should not be relied upon. Except as required by law, the company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements. Many factors, risks, and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Among these factors are risks related to:

  • changes in U.S. and international laws, regulations, and policies relating to trade, spending, taxing, banking, monetary, environmental (including climate change and engine emission), and farming policies;
  • political, economic, and social instability of the geographies in which the company operates;
  • wars and other conflicts, including the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine;
  • adverse macroeconomic conditions, including unemployment, inflation, rising interest rates, changes in consumer practices due to slower economic growth or possible recession, and regional or global liquidity constraints;
  • growth and sustainability of non-food uses for crops (including ethanol and biodiesel production);
  • the ability to execute business strategies, including the company's Smart Industrial operating model, Leap Ambitions, and mergers and acquisitions;
  • the ability to understand and meet customers' changing expectations and demand for John Deere products;
  • changes to governmental communications channels (radio frequency technology);
  • gaps or limitations in rural broadband coverage, capacity, and speed needed to support technology solutions;
  • the company's ability to adapt in highly competitive markets;
  • dealer practices and their ability to manage distribution of John Deere products and support and service precision technology solutions;
  • changes in climate patterns, unfavorable weather events, and natural disasters;
  • changes in the company's credit ratings, and failure to comply with financial covenants in credit agreements could impact access to funding;
  • stress in the banking sector may have adverse impacts on vendors or customers as well as the company's ability to access cash deposits;
  • availability and price of raw materials, components, and whole goods;
  • delays or disruptions in the company's supply chain;
  • the ability to attract, develop, engage, and retain qualified personnel;
  • security breaches, cybersecurity attacks, technology failures, and other disruptions to the information technology infrastructure of the company and its products;
  • loss of or challenges to intellectual property rights;
  • legislation introduced or enacted that could affect the company's business model and intellectual property, such as so-called right to repair or right to modify legislation;
  • investigations, claims, lawsuits, or other legal proceedings;
  • events that damage the company's reputation or brand;
  • world grain stocks, available farm acres, soil conditions, harvest yields, prices for commodities and livestock, input costs, and availability of transport for crops; and
  • housing starts and supply, real estate and housing prices, levels of public and nonresidential construction, and infrastructure investment.

Further information concerning the company and its businesses, including factors that could materially affect the company's financial results, is included in the company's other filings with the SEC (including, but not limited to, the factors discussed in Item 1A. "Risk Factors" of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q). There also may be other factors that we cannot anticipate or that are not described herein because we do not currently perceive them to be material.

DEERE & COMPANY

SECOND QUARTER 2023 PRESS RELEASE

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited


Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



April 30


May 1


%

April 30


May 1


%


2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change

Net sales and revenues:















Production & precision ag net sales

$

7,822

$

5,117

+53

$

13,021

$

8,473

+54

Small ag & turf net sales

4,145

3,570

+16

7,146

6,201

+15

Construction & forestry net sales

4,112

3,347

+23

7,314

5,891

+24

Financial services revenues

1,107

864

+28

2,147

1,734

+24

Other revenues

201

472

-57

410

640

-36

Total net sales and revenues

$

17,387

$

13,370

+30

$

30,038

$

22,939

+31

















Operating profit: *















Production & precision ag

$

2,170

$

1,057

+105

$

3,378

$

1,353

+150

Small ag & turf

849

520

+63

1,296

891

+45

Construction & forestry

838

814

+3

1,463

1,085

+35

Financial services

41

279

-85

279

577

-52

Total operating profit

3,898

2,670

+46

6,416

3,906

+64

Reconciling items **

(47)

(111)

-58

(69)

(195)

-65

Income taxes

(991)

(461)

+115

(1,528)

(710)

+115

Net income attributable to Deere & Company

$

2,860

$

2,098

+36

$

4,819

$

3,001

+61


*

Operating profit is income from continuing operations before corporate expenses, certain external interest expense, certain foreign exchange gains and losses, and income taxes. Operating profit of the financial services segment includes the effect of interest expense and foreign exchange gains or losses.

**

Reconciling items are primarily corporate expenses, certain external interest expense, certain foreign exchange gains and losses, pension and postretirement benefit costs excluding the service cost component, equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates, and net income attributable to noncontrolling interests.

DEERE & COMPANY

STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME

For the Three and Six Months Ended April 30, 2023 and May 1, 2022

(In millions of dollars and shares except per share amounts) Unaudited


Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



2023

2022

2023

2022

Net Sales and Revenues











Net sales

$

16,079

$

12,034

$

27,481

$

20,565

Finance and interest income

1,079

796

2,073

1,595

Other income

229

540

484

779

Total

17,387

13,370

30,038

22,939













Costs and Expenses











Cost of sales

10,730

8,918

18,663

15,613

Research and development expenses

547

453

1,043

855

Selling, administrative and general expenses

1,330

932

2,283

1,713

Interest expense

569

187

1,049

417

Other operating expenses

363

328

660

638

Total

13,539

10,818

23,698

19,236













Income of Consolidated Group before Income Taxes

3,848

2,552

6,340

3,703

Provision for income taxes

991

461

1,528

710













Income of Consolidated Group

2,857

2,091

4,812

2,993

Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates

2

6

3

8













Net Income

2,859

2,097

4,815

3,001

Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(1)

(1)

(4)


Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company

$

2,860

$

2,098

$

4,819

$

3,001













Per Share Data











Basic

$

9.69

$

6.85

$

16.26

$

9.78

Diluted

9.65

6.81

16.18

9.72

Dividends declared

1.25

1.05

2.45

2.10

Dividends paid

1.20

1.05

2.33

2.10













Average Shares Outstanding











Basic

295.1

306.2

296.3

306.8

Diluted

296.5

308.1

297.8

308.8


See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

DEERE & COMPANY

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited


April 30


October 30

May 1



2023

2022

2022

Assets








Cash and cash equivalents

$

5,267

$

4,774

$

3,878

Marketable securities

856

734

682

Trade accounts and notes receivable - net

9,971

6,410

6,258

Financing receivables - net

38,954

36,634

34,085

Financing receivables securitized - net

5,659

5,936

4,073

Other receivables

2,593

2,492

2,306

Equipment on operating leases - net

6,524

6,623

6,465

Inventories

9,713

8,495

9,030

Property and equipment - net

6,288

6,056

5,715

Goodwill

3,963

3,687

3,812

Other intangible assets - net

1,222

1,218

1,352

Retirement benefits

3,519

3,730

3,059

Deferred income taxes

1,308

824

1,104

Other assets

2,510

2,417

2,280

Total Assets

$

98,347

$

90,030

$

84,099










Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


















Liabilities








Short-term borrowings

$

17,109

$

12,592

$

12,413

Short-term securitization borrowings

5,379

5,711

4,006

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

14,716

14,822

12,679

Deferred income taxes

511

495

584

Long-term borrowings

35,611

33,596

32,447

Retirement benefits and other liabilities

2,520

2,457

2,964

Total liabilities

75,846

69,673

65,093










Redeemable noncontrolling interest

102

92

99










Stockholders' Equity








Total Deere & Company stockholders' equity

22,395

20,262

18,904

Noncontrolling interests

4

3

3

Total stockholders' equity

22,399

20,265

18,907

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

98,347

$

90,030

$

84,099


See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

DEERE & COMPANY

STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS

For the Six Months Ended April 30, 2023 and May 1, 2022

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited


2023

2022

Cash Flows from Operating Activities





Net income

$

4,815

$

3,001

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used for operating activities:





Provision (credit) for credit losses

(89)

45

Provision for depreciation and amortization

995

933

Impairments and other adjustments

173

77

Share-based compensation expense

54

44

Gain on remeasurement of previously held equity investment




(326)

Provision (credit) for deferred income taxes

(377)

37

Changes in assets and liabilities:





Receivables related to sales

(4,407)

(1,535)

Inventories

(982)

(2,265)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(313)

(443)

Accrued income taxes payable/receivable

(96)

(139)

Retirement benefits

(68)

(1,020)

Other

148

(171)

Net cash used for operating activities

(147)

(1,762)







Cash Flows from Investing Activities





Collections of receivables (excluding receivables related to sales)

12,593

11,190

Proceeds from sales of equipment on operating leases

993

1,035

Proceeds from sales of businesses and unconsolidated affiliates, net of cash sold

36


Cost of receivables acquired (excluding receivables related to sales)

(13,451)

(11,971)

Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired

(41)

(473)

Purchases of property and equipment

(584)

(346)

Cost of equipment on operating leases acquired

(1,229)

(1,004)

Collateral on derivatives - net

367

(248)

Other

(178)

(71)

Net cash used for investing activities

(1,494)

(1,888)







Cash Flows from Financing Activities





Increase in total short-term borrowings

3,992

812

Proceeds from long-term borrowings

4,868

4,298

Payments of long-term borrowings

(3,567)

(3,625)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock

30

50

Repurchases of common stock

(2,546)

(1,226)

Dividends paid

(697)

(649)

Other

(63)

(46)

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

2,017

(386)







Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash

70

(110)







Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash

446

(4,146)

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period

4,941

8,125

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Period

$

5,387

$

3,979


See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

DEERE & COMPANY

Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited

(1)

Special Items

2023

In the second quarter of 2023, the company corrected the accounting treatment for financing incentives offered to John Deere dealers, which impacted the timing of expense recognition and the presentation of incentive costs in the consolidated financial statements. The cumulative effect of this correction, $173 million pretax ($135 million after-tax), was recorded in the second quarter of 2023. Prior period results for Deere & Company were not restated, as the adjustment is considered immaterial to the company's financial statements.



2022

In the second quarter of 2022, the company suspended shipments of machines and service parts to Russia. The suspension of shipments to Russia reduced actual and forecasted revenue for the region, which made it probable future cash flows will not cover the carrying value of certain assets. The accounting consequences during the second quarter of 2022 were impairments of most long-lived assets, an increase in reserves of certain financial assets, and an accrual for various contractual uncertainties.



In the second quarter of 2022, the company acquired full ownership of three former Deere-Hitachi joint venture factories and began new license and supply agreements with Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. The remeasurement of the previously held equity investment resulted in a non-cash gain of $326 million (pretax and after-tax).



In the first quarter of 2022, the company had a one-time payment related to the ratification of the UAW collective bargaining agreement, totaling $90 million.



The following table summarizes the operating profit impact, in millions of dollars, of the special items recorded for the three months and six months ended April 30, 2023 and May 1, 2022:




Three Months

Six Months


PPA

SAT

CF

FS

Total

PPA

SAT

CF

FS

Total

2023 Expense:





























Financing incentive – SA&G expense









$

173

$

173









$

173

$

173































2022 Expense (benefit):





























Gain on remeasurement of equity investment – Other income






$

(326)




(326)






$

(326)




(326)

Total Russia/Ukraine events expense

$

46

$

1

47

26

120

$

46

$

1

47

26

120

UAW ratification bonus – Cost of Sales
















53

9

28




90

Total expense (benefit)

46

1

(279)

26

(206)

99

10

(251)

26

(116)































Period over period change

$

(46)

$

(1)

$

279

$

147

$

379

$

(99)

$

(10)

$

251

$

147

$

289


(2)

The consolidated financial statements represent the consolidation of all Deere & Company's subsidiaries. The supplemental consolidating data is presented for informational purposes. Transactions between the Equipment Operations and Financial Services have been eliminated to arrive at the consolidated financial statements. In the supplemental consolidating data in Note 3 to the financial statements, the "Equipment Operations" represents the enterprise without "Financial Services", which include the company's production and precision agriculture operations, small agriculture and turf operations, and construction and forestry operations, and other corporate assets, liabilities, revenues, and expenses not reflected within "Financial Services."


DEERE & COMPANY

(3) SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA

STATEMENTS OF INCOME

For the Three Months Ended April 30, 2023 and May 1, 2022

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited


EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL






OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED


2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

Net Sales and Revenues
























Net sales

$

16,079

$

12,034












$

16,079

$

12,034

Finance and interest income

121

36

$

1,206

$

847

$

(248)

$

(87)

1,079

796

1

Other income

185

584

91

104

(47)

(148)

229

540

2, 3

Total

16,385

12,654

1,297

951

(295)

(235)

17,387

13,370


























Costs and Expenses
























Cost of sales

10,737

8,919







(7)

(1)

10,730

8,918

4

Research and development expenses

547

453













547

453

Selling, administrative and general expenses

935

753

397

181

(2)

(2)

1,330

932

4

Interest expense

103

97

540

112

(74)

(22)

569

187

5

Interest compensation to Financial Services

174

62







(174)

(62)





5

Other operating expenses

85

99

316

377

(38)

(148)

363

328

6, 7

Total

12,581

10,383

1,253

670

(295)

(235)

13,539

10,818


























Income before Income Taxes

3,804

2,271

44

281







3,848

2,552

Provision for income taxes

974

387

17

74







991

461


























Income after Income Taxes

2,830

1,884

27

207







2,857

2,091

Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates

1

5

1

1







2

6


























Net Income

2,831

1,889

28

208







2,859

2,097

Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(1)

(1)













(1)

(1)

Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company

$

2,832

$

1,890

$

28

$

208






$

2,860

$

2,098



























1 Elimination of Financial Services' interest income earned from Equipment Operations.

2 Elimination of Equipment Operations' margin from inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.

3 Elimination of Financial Services' income related to intercompany guarantees of investments in certain international markets and intercompany service revenue.

4 Elimination of intercompany service fees.

5 Elimination of Equipment Operations' interest expense to Financial Services.

6 Elimination of Financial Services' lease depreciation expense related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.

7 Elimination of Equipment Operations' expense related to intercompany guarantees of investments in certain international markets and intercompany service expenses.

DEERE & COMPANY

SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued)

STATEMENTS OF INCOME

For the Six Months Ended April 30, 2023 and May 1, 2022

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited


EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL






OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED


2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

Net Sales and Revenues
























Net sales

$

27,481

$

20,565












$

27,481

$

20,565

Finance and interest income

234

70

$

2,274

$

1,675

$

(435)

$

(150)

2,073

1,595

1

Other income

417

801

268

192

(201)

(214)

484

779

2, 3

Total

28,132

21,436

2,542

1,867

(636)

(364)

30,038

22,939


























Costs and Expenses
























Cost of sales

18,675

15,614







(12)

(1)

18,663

15,613

4

Research and development expenses

1,043

855













1,043

855

Selling, administrative and general expenses

1,719

1,410

569

307

(5)

(4)

2,283

1,713

4

Interest expense

204

188

983

270

(138)

(41)

1,049

417

5

Interest compensation to Financial Services

297

106







(297)

(106)





5

Other operating expenses

137

138

707

712

(184)

(212)

660

638

6, 7

Total

22,075

18,311

2,259

1,289

(636)

(364)

23,698

19,236


























Income before Income Taxes

6,057

3,125

283

578







6,340

3,703

Provision for income taxes

1,455

568

73

142







1,528

710


























Income after Income Taxes

4,602

2,557

210

436







4,812

2,993

Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates

1

5

2

3







3

8


























Net Income

4,603

2,562

212

439







4,815

3,001

Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(4)
















(4)



Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company

$

4,607

$

2,562

$

212

$

439






$

4,819

$

3,001



























1 Elimination of Financial Services' interest income earned from Equipment Operations.

2 Elimination of Equipment Operations' margin from inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.

3 Elimination of Financial Services' income related to intercompany guarantees of investments in certain international markets and intercompany service revenue.

4 Elimination of Intercompany service fees.

5 Elimination of Equipment Operations' interest expense to Financial Services.

6 Elimination of Financial Services' lease depreciation expense related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.

7 Elimination of Equipment Operations' expense related to intercompany guarantees of investments in certain international markets and intercompany service expense.

DEERE & COMPANY

SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued)

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited





EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL






OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED


Apr 30


Oct 30

May 1


Apr 30


Oct 30

May 1


Apr 30


Oct 30

May 1


Apr 30


Oct 30

May 1




2023

2022

2022

2023

2022

2022

2023

2022

2022

2023

2022

2022

Assets




































Cash and cash equivalents


$

3,587

$

3,767

$

3,167

$

1,680

$

1,007

$

711









$

5,267

$

4,774

$

3,878

Marketable securities



14

61

2

842

673

680










856

734

682

Receivables from Financial Services

5,899

6,569

5,669









$

(5,899)

$

(6,569)

$

(5,669)








8

Trade accounts and notes receivable - net



1,562

1,273

1,358

10,422

6,434

6,079

(2,013)

(1,297)

(1,179)

9,971

6,410

6,258

9

Financing receivables - net



54

47

49

38,900

36,587

34,036










38,954

36,634

34,085

Financing receivables securitized - net



1




6

5,658

5,936

4,067










5,659

5,936

4,073

Other receivables



2,201

1,670

1,944

481

832

405

(89)

(10)

(43)

2,593

2,492

2,306

9

Equipment on operating leases - net












6,524

6,623

6,465










6,524

6,623

6,465

Inventories



9,713

8,495

9,030



















9,713

8,495

9,030

Property and equipment - net



6,254

6,021

5,678

34

35

37










6,288

6,056

5,715

Goodwill



3,963

3,687

3,812



















3,963

3,687

3,812

Other intangible assets - net



1,222

1,218

1,352



















1,222

1,218

1,352

Retirement benefits



3,450

3,666

2,996

69

66

65




(2)

(2)

3,519

3,730

3,059

10

Deferred income taxes



1,355

940

1,247

59

45

49

(106)

(161)

(192)

1,308

824

1,104

11

Other assets



1,961

1,794

1,767

564

626

516

(15)

(3)

(3)

2,510

2,417

2,280

9

Total Assets


$

41,236

$

39,208

$

38,077

$

65,233

$

58,864

$

53,110

$

(8,122)

$

(8,042)

$

(7,088)

$

98,347

$

90,030

$

84,099






































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity












































































Liabilities




































Short-term borrowings


$

1,755

$

1,040

$

1,554

$

15,354

$

11,552

$

10,859









$

17,109

$

12,592

$

12,413

Short-term securitization borrowings









5

5,379

5,711

4,001










5,379

5,711

4,006

Payables to Equipment Operations










5,899

6,569

5,669

$

(5,899)

$

(6,569)

$

(5,669)








8

Accounts payable and accrued expenses



13,759

12,962

11,370

3,074

3,170

2,534

(2,117)

(1,310)

(1,225)

14,716

14,822

12,679

9

Deferred income taxes



402

380

454

215

276

322

(106)

(161)

(192)

511

495

584

11

Long-term borrowings



7,310

7,917

8,556

28,301

25,679

23,891










35,611

33,596

32,447

Retirement benefits and other liabilities



2,410

2,351

2,855

110

108

111




(2)

(2)

2,520

2,457

2,964

10

Total liabilities



25,636

24,650

24,794

58,332

53,065

47,387

(8,122)

(8,042)

(7,088)

75,846

69,673

65,093






































Redeemable noncontrolling interest

102

92

99



















102

92

99






































Stockholders' Equity




































Total Deere & Company stockholders' equity



22,395

20,262

18,904

6,901

5,799

5,723

(6,901)

(5,799)

(5,723)

22,395

20,262

18,904

12

Noncontrolling interests



4

3

3



















4

3

3

Financial Services equity

(6,901)

(5,799)

(5,723)










6,901

5,799

5,723








12

Adjusted total stockholders' equity

15,498

14,466

13,184

6,901

5,799

5,723










22,399

20,265

18,907

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


$

41,236

$

39,208

$

38,077

$

65,233

$

58,864

$

53,110

$

(8,122)

$

(8,042)

$

(7,088)

$

98,347

$

90,030

$

84,099







































8  Elimination of receivables / payables between Equipment Operations and Financial Services.

9  Primarily reclassification of sales incentive accruals on receivables sold to Financial Services.

10 Reclassification of net pension assets / liabilities.

11 Reclassification of deferred tax assets / liabilities in the same taxing jurisdictions.

12 Elimination of Financial Services' equity.

DEERE & COMPANY

SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued)

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the Six Months Ended April 30, 2023 and May 1, 2022

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited



EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL







OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED



2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

Cash Flows from Operating Activities

























Net income

$

4,603

$

2,562

$

212

$

439






$

4,815

$

3,001

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities:

























Provision (credit) for credit losses

4

1

(93)

44







(89)

45

Provision for depreciation and amortization

565

518

500

530

$

(70)

$

(115)

995

933

13


Impairments and other adjustments




77

173










173

77

Share-based compensation expense













54

44

54

44

14


Gain on remeasurement of previously held equity investment




(326)
















(326)

Distributed earnings of Financial Services

12

232







(12)

(232)





15


Provision (credit) for deferred income taxes

(304)

75

(73)

(38)







(377)

37

Changes in assets and liabilities:

























Receivables related to sales

(255)

(215)







(4,152)

(1,320)

(4,407)

(1,535)

16, 18, 19

Inventories

(910)

(2,201)







(72)

(64)

(982)

(2,265)

17


Accounts payable and accrued expenses

161

(99)

243

(7)

(717)

(337)

(313)

(443)

18


Accrued income taxes payable/receivable

(97)

(144)

1

5







(96)

(139)

Retirement benefits

(67)

(1,024)

(1)

4







(68)

(1,020)

Other

54

(102)

103

(117)

(9)

48

148

(171)

13, 14, 17

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

3,766

(646)

1,065

860

(4,978)

(1,976)

(147)

(1,762)




























Cash Flows from Investing Activities

























Collections of receivables (excluding receivables related to sales)







13,169

12,004

(576)

(814)

12,593

11,190

16


Proceeds from sales of equipment on operating leases







993

1,035







993

1,035

Proceeds from sales of businesses and unconsolidated affiliates, net of cash sold







36










36




Cost of receivables acquired (excluding receivables related to sales)







(13,584)

(12,260)

133

289

(13,451)

(11,971)

16


Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired

(41)

(473)













(41)

(473)

Purchases of property and equipment

(583)

(345)

(1)

(1)







(584)

(346)

Cost of equipment on operating leases acquired







(1,327)

(1,090)

98

86

(1,229)

(1,004)

17


Increase in investment in Financial Services

(799)










799








20


Increase in trade and wholesale receivables







(5,310)

(2,159)

5,310

2,159





16


Collateral on derivatives – net




6

367

(254)







367

(248)

Other

(37)

(46)

(142)

(49)

1

24

(178)

(71)

19

Net cash used for investing activities

(1,460)

(858)

(5,799)

(2,774)

5,765

1,744

(1,494)

(1,888)




























Cash Flows from Financing Activities

























Increase (decrease) in total short-term borrowings

(225)

128

4,217

684







3,992

812

Change in intercompany receivables/payables

932

(424)

(932)

424













Proceeds from long-term borrowings

41

55

4,827

4,243







4,868

4,298

Payments of long-term borrowings

(47)

(308)

(3,520)

(3,317)







(3,567)

(3,625)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock

30

50













30

50

Repurchases of common stock

(2,546)

(1,226)













(2,546)

(1,226)

Capital Investment from Equipment Operations







799




(799)








20


Dividends paid

(697)

(649)

(12)

(232)

12

232

(697)

(649)

15


Other

(35)

(27)

(28)

(19)







(63)

(46)

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

(2,547)

(2,401)

5,351

1,783

(787)

232

2,017

(386)




























Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash

62

(113)

8

3







70

(110)




























Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash

(179)

(4,018)

625

(128)







446

(4,146)

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period

3,781

7,200

1,160

925







4,941

8,125

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Period

$

3,602

$

3,182

$

1,785

$

797






$

5,387

$

3,979





























13 Elimination of depreciation on leases related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.

14 Reclassification of share-based compensation expense.

15 Elimination of dividends from Financial Services to the Equipment Operations, which are included in the Equipment Operations operating activities.

16 Primarily reclassification of receivables related to the sale of equipment.

17 Reclassification of direct lease agreements with retail customers.

18 Reclassification of sales incentive accruals on receivables sold to Financial Services.

19 Elimination and reclassification of the effects of Financial Services partial financing of the construction and forestry retail locations sales and subsequent collection of those amounts.

20 Elimination of investment from Equipment Operations to Financial Services.

DEERE & COMPANY
OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION

The company evaluates its business results on the basis of accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. In addition, it uses a metric referred to as Shareholder Value Added (SVA), which management believes is an appropriate measure for the performance of its businesses. SVA is, in effect, the pretax profit left over after subtracting the cost of enterprise capital. The company is aiming for a sustained creation of SVA and is using this metric for various performance goals. Certain compensation is also determined on the basis of performance using this measure. For purposes of determining SVA, each of the equipment segments is assessed a pretax cost of assets, which on an annual basis is approximately 12 percent of the segment's average identifiable operating assets during the applicable period with inventory at standard cost. Management believes that valuing inventories at standard cost more closely approximates the current cost of inventory and the company's investment in the asset. The Financial Services segment is assessed an annual pretax cost of approximately 13 percent of the segment's average equity. The cost of assets or equity, as applicable, is deducted from the operating profit or added to the operating loss of each segment to determine the amount of SVA.

Equipment

Production &

Small Ag

Construction 

For the Six Months Ended


Operations

Precision Ag

& Turf

& Forestry


Apr 30

May 1

Apr 30

May 1

Apr 30

May 1

Apr 30

May 1

Dollars in millions

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

Net Sales

$

27,481

$

20,565

$

13,021

$

8,473

$

7,146

$

6,201

$

7,314

$

5,891

Average Identifiable Assets
























With Inventories at LIFO

$

21,303

$

18,846

$

9,317

$

7,933

$

4,774

$

4,296

$

7,212

$

6,617

With Inventories at Standard Cost

23,358

20,449

10,388

8,736

5,321

4,758

7,649

6,955

Operating Profit

$

6,137

$

3,329

$

3,378

$

1,353

$

1,296

$

891

$

1,463

$

1,085

Percent of Net Sales

22.3

%

16.2

%

25.9

%

16.0

%

18.1

%

14.4

%

20.0

%

18.4

%

Operating Return on Assets
























With Inventories at LIFO

28.8

%

17.7

%

36.3

%

17.1

%

27.1

%

20.7

%

20.3

%

16.4

%

With Inventories at Standard Cost

26.3

%

16.3

%

32.5

%

15.5

%

24.4

%

18.7

%

19.1

%

15.6

%

SVA Cost of Assets

$

(1,401)

$

(1,227)

$

(623)

$

(525)

$

(319)

$

(285)

$

(459)

$

(417)

SVA

4,736

2,102

2,755

828

977

606

1,004

668




























Financial

















For the Six Months Ended


Services



















Apr 30

May 1



















Dollars in millions

2023

2022

















Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company

$

212

$

439


















Average Equity

6,180

5,683


















Return on Equity

3.4

%

7.7

%

















Operating Profit

$

279

$

577


















Cost of Equity

(415)

(377)


















SVA

(136)

200


















