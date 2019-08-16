Deere Reports Third-Quarter Net Income of $899 Million
- Quarterly sales decline 3% to $8.97 billion.
- Continued uncertainty in agricultural sector weighs on results.
- Construction & Forestry reports sharply higher profit.
- Full-year forecast revised to $3.2 billion of net income on approximately 4% sales gain.
MOLINE, Ill., Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) reported net income of $899 million for the third quarter ended July 28, 2019, or $2.81 per share, compared with net income of $910 million, or $2.78 per share, for the quarter ended July 29, 2018. For the first nine months of the year, net income attributable to Deere & Company was $2.532 billion, or $7.87 per share, compared with $1.584 billion, or $4.82 per share, for the same period last year.
Affecting 2019 and 2018 results were charges or benefits to the provision for income taxes due to U.S. tax reform legislation (tax reform). Without these changes, adjusted net income attributable to Deere & Company for the third quarter and first nine months of 2019 and 2018 would have been as presented in the following table:
|
Deere & Company
|
Third Quarter
|
Year to Date
|
$ in millions
|
2019
|
2018
|
% Change
|
2019
|
2018
|
% Change
|
Net income – adjusted
|
$
|
867
|
$
|
849
|
2%
|
$
|
2,505
|
$
|
2,325
|
8%
|
Fully diluted EPS – adjusted
|
$
|
2.71
|
$
|
2.59
|
$
|
7.79
|
$
|
7.08
|
(Information on non-GAAP financial measures is included in the appendix.)
Worldwide net sales and revenues decreased 3 percent, to $10.036 billion, for the third quarter of 2019 and increased 5 percent, to $29.362 billion, for nine months. Net sales of the equipment operations were $8.969 billion for the quarter and $26.182 billion for nine months, compared with $9.286 billion and $25.007 billion last year.
"John Deere's third-quarter results reflected the high degree of uncertainty that continues to overshadow the agricultural sector," said Samuel R. Allen, chairman and chief executive officer. "Concerns about export-market access, near-term demand for commodities such as soybeans, and overall crop conditions, have caused many farmers to postpone major equipment purchases. At the same time, general economic conditions remain positive and are contributing to strong results for Deere's construction and forestry business."
Company Outlook & Summary
Company equipment sales are projected to increase by about 4 percent for fiscal 2019 compared with 2018. Included in the forecast are Wirtgen results for the full fiscal year of 2019 compared with 10 months of the prior year. This adds about 1 percent to the company's net sales forecast for the current year. Also included is a negative foreign-currency translation effect of about 2 percent for the year. Net sales and revenues are projected to increase about 5 percent for fiscal 2019. Net income attributable to Deere & Company is forecast to be about $3.2 billion.
"In spite of present challenges, the long-term outlook for our businesses remains healthy and points to a promising future," Allen said. "We continue to expand our global customer base and are encouraged by response to our lineup of advanced products and services. Furthermore, we are fully committed to the successful execution of our strategic plan focused on achieving sustainable profitable growth. In support of the strategy, we are conducting a thorough assessment of our cost structure and initiating a series of actions to make the organization more structurally efficient and profitable."
|
Deere & Company
|
Third Quarter
|
Year to Date
|
$ in millions
|
2019
|
2018
|
% Change
|
2019
|
2018
|
% Change
|
Net sales and revenues
|
$
|
10,036
|
$
|
10,308
|
-3%
|
$
|
29,362
|
$
|
27,942
|
5%
|
Net income
|
$
|
899
|
$
|
910
|
-1%
|
$
|
2,532
|
$
|
1,584
|
60%
|
Fully diluted EPS
|
$
|
2.81
|
$
|
2.78
|
$
|
7.87
|
$
|
4.82
|
Net income – adjusted
|
$
|
867
|
$
|
849
|
2%
|
$
|
2,505
|
$
|
2,325
|
8%
|
Fully diluted EPS – adjusted
|
$
|
2.71
|
$
|
2.59
|
$
|
7.79
|
$
|
7.08
Net income in the third quarter and first nine months of 2019 was favorably affected by discrete adjustments to the provision for income taxes related to tax reform of $32 million and $27 million for the respective periods. (Information on non-GAAP financial measures is included in the appendix.) Results were favorably affected by $61 million in the third quarter of 2018 and unfavorably affected by $741 million for the nine-month period due to discrete adjustments to the provision for income taxes related to tax reform.
|
Equipment Operations
|
Third Quarter
|
Year to Date
|
$ in millions
|
2019
|
2018
|
% Change
|
2019
|
2018
|
% Change
|
Net sales
|
$
|
8,969
|
$
|
9,286
|
-3%
|
$
|
26,182
|
$
|
25,007
|
5%
|
Operating profit
|
$
|
990
|
$
|
1,087
|
-9%
|
$
|
2,932
|
$
|
2,822
|
4%
|
Net income
|
$
|
717
|
$
|
750
|
-4%
|
$
|
2,067
|
$
|
889
|
133%
|
Tax reform unfavorable
(favorable) adjustments
|
(24)
|
(58)
|
-59%
|
(24)
|
974
|
-102%
|
Net income without tax reform
|
$
|
693
|
$
|
692
|
$
|
2,043
|
$
|
1,863
|
10%
For a discussion of net sales and operating profit results, see the Agriculture & Turf and Construction & Forestry sections below. Wirtgen results are included for the full year-to-date period of 2019 while the prior year reflected seven months of the respective period. The two additional months added about 2 percent to the company's year-to-date net sales. Net income in the third quarter and first nine months of 2019 was favorably affected by discrete adjustments to the provision for income taxes.
|
Agriculture & Turf
|
Third Quarter
|
Year to Date
|
$ in millions
|
2019
|
2018
|
% Change
|
2019
|
2018
|
% Change
|
Net sales
|
$
|
5,946
|
$
|
6,293
|
-6%
|
$
|
17,909
|
$
|
17,585
|
2%
|
Operating profit
|
$
|
612
|
$
|
806
|
-24%
|
$
|
1,978
|
$
|
2,249
|
-12%
|
Operating margin
|
10.3%
|
12.8%
|
11.0%
|
12.8%
Agriculture & Turf sales decreased for the quarter due to lower shipment volumes and the unfavorable effects of currency translation, partially offset by price realization. Year-to-date sales increased mainly as a result of price realization and increased shipment volumes, partially offset by the unfavorable effects of currency translation. Operating profit declined for the quarter primarily due to lower shipment volumes, higher production costs, and the unfavorable effects of foreign-currency exchange, partially offset by price realization. Nine-month operating profit moved lower resulting from higher production costs, the unfavorable effects of currency translation, increased research and development costs, and a less-favorable sales mix. These factors were partially offset by price realization and higher shipment volumes.
|
Construction & Forestry
|
Third Quarter
|
Year to Date
|
$ in millions
|
2019
|
2018
|
% Change
|
2019
|
2018
|
% Change
|
Net sales
|
$
|
3,023
|
$
|
2,993
|
1%
|
$
|
8,273
|
$
|
7,422
|
11%
|
Operating profit
|
$
|
378
|
$
|
281
|
35%
|
$
|
954
|
$
|
573
|
66%
|
Operating margin
|
12.5%
|
9.4%
|
11.5%
|
7.7%
Construction & Forestry sales were higher for the quarter and nine months primarily due to price realization, partially offset by the unfavorable effects of currency translation. Nine-month sales also benefited from higher shipment volumes. The inclusion of Wirtgen's sales for two additional months accounted for about 6 percent of the year-to-date net sales increase. Wirtgen's operating profit was $159 million for the quarter and $275 million for nine months, compared with $88 million and $37 million for the corresponding periods last year. Excluding Wirtgen, the improvement in Construction & Forestry results for the quarter was driven by price realization, partially offset by a less-favorable sales mix. Year-to-date operating profit, excluding Wirtgen, increased mainly due to price realization and higher shipment volumes, partially offset by higher production costs and the unfavorable effects of currency exchange.
|
Financial Services
|
Third Quarter
|
Year to Date
|
$ in millions
|
2019
|
2018
|
% Change
|
2019
|
2018
|
% Change
|
Net income
|
$
|
175
|
$
|
151
|
16%
|
$
|
450
|
$
|
681
|
-34%
|
Tax reform unfavorable (favorable) adjustments
|
(8)
|
(3)
|
167%
|
(3)
|
(233)
|
-99%
|
Net income without tax reform
|
$
|
167
|
$
|
148
|
13%
|
$
|
447
|
$
|
448
Excluding tax-reform adjustments, the increase in financial services net income for the quarter was due to income earned on a higher average portfolio and favorable discrete adjustments to the provision for income taxes, partially offset by higher losses on operating-lease residual values and unfavorable financing spreads. Nine-month net income, adjusted for the tax-reform items, declined due to unfavorable financing spreads and higher losses on operating-lease residual values, largely offset by income earned on a higher average portfolio and favorable discrete adjustments to the provision for income taxes.
|
Market Conditions and Outlook (annual)
|
$ in millions
|
Agriculture & Turf
|
Net Sales
|
2%
|
Currency Translation
|
-2%
|
Construction & Forestry
|
Net Sales
|
10%
|
Currency Translation
|
-2%
|
John Deere Financial
|
Net Income
|
$ 620
Agriculture & Turf. Industry sales of agricultural equipment are expected to be about the same as last year for the U.S. and Canada as well as for the EU28-member nations. South American industry sales of tractors and combines are projected to be flat to up 5 percent benefiting from strength in Brazil. Asian sales are forecast to be flat to down slightly. Industry sales of turf and utility equipment in the U.S. and Canada are expected to be flat to up 5 percent for 2019.
Construction & Forestry. The Construction & Forestry forecast includes a full year of Wirtgen sales, versus 10 months in fiscal 2018, with the two additional months adding about 4 percent to division sales for the year. The outlook reflects generally positive fundamentals and economic growth worldwide. In forestry, global industry sales are expected to be flat to up 5 percent mainly as a result of improved demand in EU28 countries and Russia.
Financial Services. Results are expected to benefit from a higher average portfolio and favorable adjustments to the provision for income taxes, largely offset by less-favorable financing spreads, higher losses on operating-lease residual values, and a higher provision for credit losses. Financial services net income for 2018 was $942 million, which included a tax benefit related to tax reform of $341 million. Without the tax benefit, net income would have been $601 million.
John Deere Capital Corporation
The following is disclosed on behalf of the company's financial services subsidiary, John Deere Capital Corporation (JDCC), in connection with the disclosure requirements applicable to its periodic issuance of debt securities in the public market.
|
Third Quarter
|
Year to Date
|
$ in millions
|
2019
|
2018
|
% Change
|
2019
|
2018
|
% Change
|
Revenue
|
$
|
742
|
$
|
661
|
12%
|
$
|
2,106
|
$
|
1,864
|
13%
|
Net income
|
$
|
145
|
$
|
120
|
21%
|
$
|
351
|
$
|
639
|
-45%
|
Ending portfolio balance
|
$
|
38,625
|
$
|
35,633
|
8%
Prior-year results for the third quarter and year to date included a favorable provision for income taxes associated with tax reform. Results for the current quarter and first nine months included income from a higher average portfolio and favorable discrete adjustments to the provision for income taxes, partially offset by less-favorable financing spreads and higher losses on operating-lease residual values.
APPENDIX
DEERE & COMPANY
SUPPLEMENTAL STATEMENT OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME INFORMATION
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Millions, except per-share amounts)
(Unaudited)
In addition to reporting financial results in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP), the company also discusses non-GAAP measures that exclude adjustments related to tax reform. Net income attributable to Deere & Company and diluted earnings per share measures that exclude this item are not in accordance with nor a substitute for GAAP measures. The company believes that discussion of results excluding this item provides a useful analysis of ongoing operating trends.
The tables below provide a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for the three months and nine months ended July 28, 2019, and July 29, 2018.
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
July 28, 2019
|
July 28, 2019
|
Net Income
|
Net Income
|
Attributable to
|
Diluted
|
Attributable to
|
Diluted
|
Deere &
|
Earnings
|
Deere &
|
Earnings
|
Company
|
Per Share
|
Company
|
Per Share
|
GAAP measure
|
$
|
899
|
$
|
2.81
|
$
|
2,532
|
$
|
7.87
|
Discrete tax reform expense (benefit)
|
(32)
|
(.10)
|
(27)
|
(.08)
|
Non-GAAP measure
|
$
|
867
|
$
|
2.71
|
$
|
2,505
|
$
|
7.79
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
July 29, 2018
|
July 29, 2018
|
Net Income
|
Net Income
|
Attributable to
|
Diluted
|
Attributable to
|
Diluted
|
Deere &
|
Earnings
|
Deere &
|
Earnings
|
Company
|
Per Share
|
Company
|
Per Share
|
GAAP measure
|
$
|
910
|
$
|
2.78
|
$
|
1,584
|
$
|
4.82
|
Discrete tax reform expense (benefit)
|
(61)
|
(.19)
|
741
|
2.26
|
Non-GAAP measure
|
$
|
849
|
$
|
2.59
|
$
|
2,325
|
$
|
7.08
Safe Harbor Statement
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements under "Company Outlook & Summary," "Market Conditions & Outlook," and other forward-looking statements herein that relate to future events, expectations, and trends involve factors that are subject to change, and risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Some of these risks and uncertainties could affect particular lines of business, while others could affect all of the company's businesses.
The company's agricultural equipment business is subject to a number of uncertainties including the factors that affect farmers' confidence and financial condition. These factors include demand for agricultural products, world grain stocks, weather conditions, soil conditions, harvest yields, prices for commodities and livestock, crop and livestock production expenses, availability of transport for crops, trade restrictions and tariffs, global trade agreements (e.g., the North American Free Trade Agreement), the level of farm product exports (including concerns about genetically modified organisms), the growth and sustainability of non-food uses for some crops (including ethanol and biodiesel production), real estate values, available acreage for farming, the land ownership policies of governments, changes in government farm programs and policies, international reaction to such programs, changes in and effects of crop insurance programs, changes in environmental regulations and their impact on farming practices, animal diseases (e.g., African swine fever) and their effects on poultry, beef and pork consumption and prices and on livestock feed demand, and crop pests and diseases.
Factors affecting the outlook for the company's turf and utility equipment include consumer confidence, weather conditions, customer profitability, labor supply, consumer borrowing patterns, consumer purchasing preferences, housing starts and supply, infrastructure investment, spending by municipalities and golf courses, and consumable input costs.
Consumer spending patterns, real estate and housing prices, the number of housing starts, interest rates and the levels of public and non-residential construction are important to sales and results of the company's construction and forestry equipment. Prices for pulp, paper, lumber and structural panels are important to sales of forestry equipment.
All of the company's businesses and its results are affected by general economic conditions in the global markets and industries in which the company operates; customer confidence in general economic conditions; government spending and taxing; foreign currency exchange rates and their volatility, especially fluctuations in the value of the U.S. dollar; interest rates; inflation and deflation rates; changes in weather patterns; the political and social stability of the global markets in which the company operates; the effects of, or response to, terrorism and security threats; wars and other conflicts; natural disasters; and the spread of major epidemics.
Significant changes in market liquidity conditions, changes in the company's credit ratings and any failure to comply with financial covenants in credit agreements could impact access to funding and funding costs, which could reduce the company's earnings and cash flows. Financial market conditions could also negatively impact customer access to capital for purchases of the company's products and customer confidence and purchase decisions, borrowing and repayment practices, and the number and size of customer loan delinquencies and defaults. A debt crisis, in Europe or elsewhere, could negatively impact currencies, global financial markets, social and political stability, funding sources and costs, asset and obligation values, customers, suppliers, demand for equipment, and company operations and results. The company's investment management activities could be impaired by changes in the equity, bond and other financial markets, which would negatively affect earnings.
The anticipated withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union and the perceptions as to the impact of the withdrawal may adversely affect business activity, political stability and economic conditions in the United Kingdom, the European Union and elsewhere. The economic conditions and outlook could be further adversely affected by (i) the uncertainty concerning the timing and terms of the exit, (ii) new or modified trading arrangements between the United Kingdom and other countries, (iii) the risk that one or more other European Union countries could come under increasing pressure to leave the European Union, or (iv) the risk that the euro as the single currency of the Eurozone could cease to exist. Any of these developments, or the perception that any of these developments are likely to occur, could affect economic growth or business activity in the United Kingdom or the European Union, and could result in the relocation of businesses, cause business interruptions, lead to economic recession or depression, and impact the stability of the financial markets, availability of credit, currency exchange rates, interest rates, financial institutions, and political, financial and monetary systems. Any of these developments could affect our businesses, liquidity, results of operations and financial position.
Additional factors that could materially affect the company's operations, access to capital, expenses and results include changes in, uncertainty surrounding and the impact of governmental trade, banking, monetary and fiscal policies, including financial regulatory reform and its effects on the consumer finance industry, derivatives, funding costs and other areas, and governmental programs, policies, tariffs and sanctions in particular jurisdictions or for the benefit of certain industries or sectors; retaliatory actions to such changes in trade, banking, monetary and fiscal policies; actions by central banks; actions by financial and securities regulators; actions by environmental, health and safety regulatory agencies, including those related to engine emissions, carbon and other greenhouse gas emissions, noise and the effects of climate change; changes to GPS radio frequency bands or their permitted uses; changes in labor and immigration regulations; changes to accounting standards; changes in tax rates, estimates, laws and regulations and company actions related thereto; changes to and compliance with privacy regulations; compliance with U.S. and foreign laws when expanding to new markets and otherwise; and actions by other regulatory bodies.
Other factors that could materially affect results include production, design and technological innovations and difficulties, including capacity and supply constraints and prices; the loss of or challenges to intellectual property rights whether through theft, infringement, counterfeiting or otherwise; the availability and prices of strategically sourced materials, components and whole goods; delays or disruptions in the company's supply chain or the loss of liquidity by suppliers; disruptions of infrastructures that support communications, operations or distribution; the failure of suppliers or the company to comply with laws, regulations and company policy pertaining to employment, human rights, health, safety, the environment, anti-corruption, privacy and data protection and other ethical business practices; events that damage the company's reputation or brand; significant investigations, claims, lawsuits or other legal proceedings; start-up of new plants and products; the success of new product initiatives; changes in customer product preferences and sales mix; gaps or limitations in rural broadband coverage, capacity and speed needed to support technology solutions; oil and energy prices, supplies and volatility; the availability and cost of freight; actions of competitors in the various industries in which the company competes, particularly price discounting; dealer practices especially as to levels of new and used field inventories; changes in demand and pricing for used equipment and resulting impacts on lease residual values; labor relations and contracts; changes in the ability to attract, train and retain qualified personnel; acquisitions and divestitures of businesses; greater than anticipated transaction costs; the integration of new businesses; the failure or delay in closing or realizing anticipated benefits of acquisitions, joint ventures or divestitures; the implementation of organizational changes; the failure to realize anticipated savings or benefits of cost reduction, productivity, or efficiency efforts; difficulties related to the conversion and implementation of enterprise resource planning systems; security breaches, cybersecurity attacks, technology failures and other disruptions to the company's and suppliers' information technology infrastructure; changes in company declared dividends and common stock issuances and repurchases; changes in the level and funding of employee retirement benefits; changes in market values of investment assets, compensation, retirement, discount and mortality rates which impact retirement benefit costs; and significant changes in health care costs.
The liquidity and ongoing profitability of John Deere Capital Corporation and other credit subsidiaries depend largely on timely access to capital in order to meet future cash flow requirements, and to fund operations, costs, and purchases of the company's products. If general economic conditions deteriorate or capital markets become more volatile, funding could be unavailable or insufficient. Additionally, customer confidence levels may result in declines in credit applications and increases in delinquencies and default rates, which could materially impact write-offs and provisions for credit losses.
The company's outlook is based upon assumptions relating to the factors described above, which are sometimes based upon estimates and data prepared by government agencies. Such estimates and data are often revised. The company, except as required by law, undertakes no obligation to update or revise its outlook, whether as a result of new developments or otherwise. Further information concerning the company and its businesses, including factors that could materially affect the company's financial results, is included in the company's other filings with the SEC (including, but not limited to, the factors discussed in Item 1A. Risk Factors of the company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q).
|
Third Quarter 2019 Press Release
|
(in millions of dollars)
|
Unaudited
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
July 28
|
July 29
|
%
|
July 28
|
July 29
|
%
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
Net sales and revenues:
|
Agriculture and turf
|
$
|
5,946
|
$
|
6,293
|
-6
|
$
|
17,909
|
$
|
17,585
|
+2
|
Construction and forestry
|
3,023
|
2,993
|
+1
|
8,273
|
7,422
|
+11
|
Total net sales
|
8,969
|
9,286
|
-3
|
26,182
|
25,007
|
+5
|
Financial services
|
910
|
830
|
+10
|
2,650
|
2,402
|
+10
|
Other revenues
|
157
|
192
|
-18
|
530
|
533
|
-1
|
Total net sales and revenues
|
$
|
10,036
|
$
|
10,308
|
-3
|
$
|
29,362
|
$
|
27,942
|
+5
|
Operating profit: *
|
Agriculture and turf
|
$
|
612
|
$
|
806
|
-24
|
$
|
1,978
|
$
|
2,249
|
-12
|
Construction and forestry
|
378
|
281
|
+35
|
954
|
573
|
+66
|
Financial services
|
204
|
196
|
+4
|
566
|
591
|
-4
|
Total operating profit
|
1,194
|
1,283
|
-7
|
3,498
|
3,413
|
+2
|
Reconciling items **
|
(74)
|
(84)
|
-12
|
(218)
|
(305)
|
-29
|
Income taxes
|
(221)
|
(289)
|
-24
|
(748)
|
(1,524)
|
-51
|
Net income attributable to Deere & Company
|
$
|
899
|
$
|
910
|
-1
|
$
|
2,532
|
$
|
1,584
|
+60
|
*
|
Operating profit is income from continuing operations before corporate expenses, certain external interest expense, certain foreign exchange gains and losses, and income taxes. Operating profit of the financial services segment includes the effect of interest expense and foreign exchange gains or losses.
|
**
|
Reconciling items are primarily corporate expenses, certain external interest expense, certain foreign exchange gains and losses, pension and postretirement benefit costs excluding the service cost component, and net income attributable to noncontrolling interests.
|
DEERE & COMPANY
|
STATEMENT OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME
|
For the Three Months Ended July 28, 2019 and July 29, 2018
|
(In millions of dollars and shares except per share amounts) Unaudited
|
2019
|
2018
|
Net Sales and Revenues
|
Net sales
|
$
|
8,969
|
$
|
9,286
|
Finance and interest income
|
884
|
786
|
Other income
|
183
|
236
|
Total
|
10,036
|
10,308
|
Costs and Expenses
|
Cost of sales
|
6,870
|
7,152
|
Research and development expenses
|
431
|
416
|
Selling, administrative and general expenses
|
896
|
913
|
Interest expense
|
374
|
291
|
Other operating expenses
|
352
|
346
|
Total
|
8,923
|
9,118
|
Income of Consolidated Group before Income Taxes
|
1,113
|
1,190
|
Provision for income taxes
|
221
|
289
|
Income of Consolidated Group
|
892
|
901
|
Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates
|
7
|
10
|
Net Income
|
899
|
911
|
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
1
|
Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company
|
$
|
899
|
$
|
910
|
Per Share Data
|
Basic
|
$
|
2.84
|
$
|
2.81
|
Diluted
|
$
|
2.81
|
$
|
2.78
|
Average Shares Outstanding
|
Basic
|
315.9
|
323.5
|
Diluted
|
319.8
|
328.0
|
See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.
|
DEERE & COMPANY
|
STATEMENT OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME
|
For the Nine Months Ended July 28, 2019 and July 29, 2018
|
(In millions of dollars and shares except per share amounts) Unaudited
|
2019
|
2018
|
Net Sales and Revenues
|
Net sales
|
$
|
26,182
|
$
|
25,007
|
Finance and interest income
|
2,537
|
2,263
|
Other income
|
643
|
672
|
Total
|
29,362
|
27,942
|
Costs and Expenses
|
Cost of sales
|
20,056
|
19,190
|
Research and development expenses
|
1,295
|
1,188
|
Selling, administrative and general expenses
|
2,607
|
2,557
|
Interest expense
|
1,078
|
881
|
Other operating expenses
|
1,063
|
1,034
|
Total
|
26,099
|
24,850
|
Income of Consolidated Group before Income Taxes
|
3,263
|
3,092
|
Provision for income taxes
|
748
|
1,524
|
Income of Consolidated Group
|
2,515
|
1,568
|
Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates
|
20
|
18
|
Net Income
|
2,535
|
1,586
|
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
3
|
2
|
Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company
|
$
|
2,532
|
$
|
1,584
|
Per Share Data
|
Basic
|
$
|
7.98
|
$
|
4.90
|
Diluted
|
$
|
7.87
|
$
|
4.82
|
Average Shares Outstanding
|
Basic
|
317.3
|
323.4
|
Diluted
|
321.5
|
328.2
|
See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.
|
DEERE & COMPANY
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
|
(In millions of dollars) Unaudited
|
July 28
|
October 28
|
July 29
|
2019
|
2018
|
2018
|
Assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
3,383
|
$
|
3,904
|
$
|
3,923
|
Marketable securities
|
565
|
490
|
488
|
Receivables from unconsolidated affiliates
|
54
|
22
|
28
|
Trade accounts and notes receivable - net
|
6,758
|
5,004
|
6,208
|
Financing receivables - net
|
27,049
|
27,054
|
25,213
|
Financing receivables securitized - net
|
5,200
|
4,022
|
4,662
|
Other receivables
|
1,535
|
1,736
|
1,300
|
Equipment on operating leases - net
|
7,269
|
7,165
|
6,805
|
Inventories
|
6,747
|
6,149
|
6,239
|
Property and equipment - net
|
5,798
|
5,868
|
5,638
|
Investments in unconsolidated affiliates
|
219
|
207
|
199
|
Goodwill
|
3,013
|
3,101
|
3,047
|
Other intangible assets - net
|
1,444
|
1,562
|
1,581
|
Retirement benefits
|
1,431
|
1,298
|
737
|
Deferred income taxes
|
1,088
|
808
|
1,645
|
Other assets
|
1,977
|
1,718
|
1,677
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
73,530
|
$
|
70,108
|
$
|
69,390
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
Liabilities
|
Short-term borrowings
|
$
|
11,142
|
$
|
11,062
|
$
|
11,004
|
Short-term securitization borrowings
|
5,048
|
3,957
|
4,528
|
Payables to unconsolidated affiliates
|
136
|
129
|
111
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
9,390
|
10,111
|
9,483
|
Deferred income taxes
|
507
|
556
|
524
|
Long-term borrowings
|
29,242
|
27,237
|
26,838
|
Retirement benefits and other liabilities
|
5,781
|
5,751
|
6,522
|
Total liabilities
|
61,246
|
58,803
|
59,010
|
Redeemable noncontrolling interest
|
14
|
14
|
14
|
Stockholders' Equity
|
Total Deere & Company stockholders' equity
|
12,266
|
11,288
|
10,356
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
4
|
3
|
10
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
12,270
|
11,291
|
10,366
|
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
$
|
73,530
|
$
|
70,108
|
$
|
69,390
|
See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.
|
DEERE & COMPANY
|
STATEMENT OF CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS
|
For the Nine Months Ended July 28, 2019 and July 29, 2018
|
(In millions of dollars) Unaudited
|
2019
|
2018
|
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
|
Net income
|
$
|
2,535
|
$
|
1,586
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities:
|
Provision for credit losses
|
58
|
66
|
Provision for depreciation and amortization
|
1,522
|
1,445
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
63
|
63
|
Gain on sales of businesses
|
(25)
|
Undistributed earnings of unconsolidated affiliates
|
10
|
(10)
|
Provision (credit) for deferred income taxes
|
(332)
|
641
|
Changes in assets and liabilities:
|
Trade, notes, and financing receivables related to sales
|
(2,206)
|
(2,365)
|
Inventories
|
(1,168)
|
(1,539)
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
(306)
|
213
|
Accrued income taxes payable/receivable
|
253
|
176
|
Retirement benefits
|
40
|
(814)
|
Other
|
(65)
|
(109)
|
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
|
404
|
(672)
|
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
|
Collections of receivables (excluding receivables related to sales)
|
12,685
|
12,162
|
Proceeds from maturities and sales of marketable securities
|
72
|
56
|
Proceeds from sales of equipment on operating leases
1,171</