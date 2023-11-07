Deezer reveals bold new brand identity and logo - setting the stage for an era of music experiences

News provided by

Deezer

07 Nov, 2023, 13:10 ET

Everyone's invited to "Live the music" as Deezer embraces shared experiences and a new brand identity with a purple heart at its core.

PARIS, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  Deezer (Paris Euronext: DEEZR) is reinventing itself as an experience services platform, with expression and connection as guiding principles to help artists, fans and partners to be and belong through music. To highlight the transformation and recharge people's emotional connection to the brand, Deezer is refreshing its visual identity.

Continue Reading
“Deezer is rebranding”
“Deezer is rebranding”

"We have transformed Deezer over the past two years, and today marks a key milestone as we introduce our new identity and logo, while showcasing how our product is evolving into a platform where people can experience and live the music in a way that cannot be found anywhere else," said Jeronimo Folgueira, CEO, Deezer. "Love for music, and helping people be and belong through music have always been at the heart of Deezer, and it is time for us to embark on this new journey where we reinforce that commitment to fans, artists and partners."

The company now embraces a bold, fresh, and quirky personality, brought to life through a striking new visual profile, and a unique purple heart logo. Matching the new direction, Deezer is also introducing an enhanced user experience and design in the app, to inspire and empower music fans to "Live the music" through personalized experiences.

"Refreshing our visual identity gives us an opportunity to tell our story in a more emotional way, connecting with music fans, artists and strategic partners through visual cues that let people know that with Deezer, they can live the music to the fullest," said Maria Garrido, CMO, Deezer. "It's a necessary step in our evolution as a brand and as a company, ushering in a new era and empowering everyone to be and belong through music."

The new Deezer brand was revealed on November 7th at Deezer Drop, a celebratory event at La Gaîté Lyrique in Paris. 

ABOUT DEEZER 
Deezer is one of the world's largest independent music experiences platforms, connecting fans with artists and creating ways for people to Live the music. The company provides access to a full-range catalog of high-quality music, lossless HiFi audio and industry-defining features on a scalable platform available in 180+ countries. Founded in 2007 in Paris, Deezer is now a global company with over 600 people based in France, Germany, UK, Brazil and the US, all brought together by their passion for music, technology and innovation. By building strategic partnerships in key markets across Europe and the Americas, Deezer keeps delivering brand value and end-user engagement across a wide variety of industries, including telecommunications, media, audio hardware and e-retail. As an industry thought leader, Deezer was the first platform to introduce a new monetization model since the inception of music streaming, designed to better reward the artists, and the music that fans value the most. Deezer is listed on Euronext Paris (Ticker: DEEZR. ISIN: FR001400AYG6) and is also part of the Euronext Tech Leaders segment, dedicated to European high-growth tech companies, and its associated index.

For the latest news, please visit https://newsroom-deezer.com/ 

For Investor Relations, please visit https://www.deezer-investors.com/ 

Please follow DeezerNews on X and Deezer on LinkedIn for real time information.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2269447/Deezer.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2269448/Deezer_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Deezer

Also from this source

Deezer revela nova identidade visual ousada e logomarca - preparando o cenário para uma era de experiências musicais

Deezer revela nova identidade visual ousada e logomarca - preparando o cenário para uma era de experiências musicais

A Deezer (Paris Euronext: DEEZR) está se reinventando como uma plataforma de serviços e experiências, tendo "expressão" e "conexão" como direcionais...
Deezer se convierte en el socio oficial de streaming de música de Mercado libre com el lanzamiento de el nuevo programa de beneficios Meli+

Deezer se convierte en el socio oficial de streaming de música de Mercado libre com el lanzamiento de el nuevo programa de beneficios Meli+

Deezer (Paris Euronext: DEEZR), plataforma global de streaming de música, está ampliando su asociación con Mercado Libre (NASDAQ: MELI), plataforma...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Music

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.