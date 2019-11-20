Deezer Surprises Houston High School With Live Performance by Top-Charting Latin Band CNCO

HOUSTON, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 13, Latin boyband CNCO surprised Milby and Austin high school students with an acoustic performance after a speech by best-selling author and "Dreamer" advocate Julissa Arce at the #TogetherWeDream event, presented by Deezer.

"We made magic happen today with Julissa Arce and CNCO. Her speech, their surprise concert, and the entire event demonstrated the power music has to amplify the message of all who dare to fight for their dreams." -Deborah Jourdan - Marketing Director US/LATAM, Deezer.

The surprise experience is part of the new event series, "Together We Make Magic," by global music streaming service Deezer. It also marked the launch of their #TogetherWeDream playlist, which supports dreamers, immigrants and all kids with dreams of success greater than their circumstances.

After experiencing "technical difficulties" to connect with Arce "via satellite", CNCO appeared on stage, surprising the students, to conclude the conversation and delight everyone with their hits, including Reggaeton Lento, sung by their fans.

In addition to CNCO, the event brought together Zuleyka Rivera who did a "takeover" of @DeezerLatino (and couldn't resist greeting her fans from the stage); Isabela Merced, star of Dora and the Lost City of Gold, who sent a personalized greeting, and Vannessa Vasquez, star of East Lost High series and Houston native, who introduced Julissa Arce.

