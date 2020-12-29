DefenAge® Grows Workforce Amid Pandemic Economy

The pandemic created a major shift in 2020 beauty habits. More time at-home and going makeup-free became a way of daily life. In a COVID-19 climate, consumers began investing a bigger portion of their budgets, efforts and energies into cultivating healthier skin, rather than on the products that cover it. The pandemic has given skin the opportunity to breathe and consumers overwhelmingly embraced this time to foster new skin routines.

Soon after celebrating its five year anniversary, DefenAge had its biggest year, yet - leading to timely local expansion during the COVID-19 pandemic closings. DefenAge has moved to a new office space (increasing almost three times in size), opened a novel fulfillment center and brought customer service in-house, increasing full-time positions while adding additional seasonal employees locally in Carlsbad, California.

"Keeping customer service, production and fulfillment stateside not only supports the local economy, but empowers DefenAge to provide an upscale, consumer-centric level of customer care with smooth shipping flow, first-hand control over individual orders and DefenAge-focused, dedicated customer service representatives who are well-versed on the brand," shares Nikolay Turovets, the Company's CEO. "Customer service takes place in the same business center of excellence as our product development and clean room lab. We treat it with the same level of importance."

Since its inception, DefenAge has changed the skincare industry with its breakthrough defensin-technology, making younger, new skin a reality with topical application alone. Discerning consumers seeking out highly effective dermatologist-recommended skincare solutions are flocking to the brand for its unique ability to reverse 16 signs of visible aging in just six weeks. With 15 clinical studies, a natural mechanism of action and an unsurpassed clean beauty profile, the brand is on the cutting-edge of consumer skincare demand.

"We are humbled to have grown during this difficult year, continues Turovets. "It truly is a testament to our team's exhaustive level of customer care and to the efficacy of our technology. We are excited to see what next year brings."

About DefenAge®

DefenAge® New Skin is a technology-driven, evidence-based, luxury beauty brand. DefenAge's patent-pending defensin-ingredient is recommended by dermatologists as a safe and effective alternative for cosmetic retinol for visible skin rejuvenation and addressing and preventing anti-aging cosmetic concerns. All of DefenAge's products comply with the Clean Beauty category and are never tested on animals. The line includes the advanced anti-aging cream , 3-piece comprehensive dermatologist recommended skin care regimen , award winning eye cream named the best eye cream for dark circles , neck tightening cream , skin brightening mask , luxurious face cleanser and men's skincare kit .

Products and more information: www.DefenAge.com .

@defenageskincare

SOURCE DefenAge

Related Links

https://defenage.com/

