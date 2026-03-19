DefenAge Skincare's 7X Calming Complex Named a 2026 People en Español Star Product

The 10-Day Skincare Innovation That Calms Redness Fast While Helping Prevent Future "Inflamm-Aging"

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DefenAge® Skincare's 7X Calming Complex has earned a coveted spot on People en Español's 2026 Star Products list, recognized for redefining how skincare tackles inflammation and delivers rapid calming benefits, all while helping strengthen the skin barrier against the long-term effects of "inflamm-aging."

DefenAge's 7X Calming Complex is a People En Español Winner!

Developed by the regenerative medicine experts behind DefenAge's award-winning defensin technology, the 7X Calming Complex is an advanced treatment designed to visibly calm irritation, reduce redness, and help defend against "inflamm-aging," the chronic, low-grade inflammation which is known to be one of the primary causes of premature skin aging.

Designed to deliver both fast-acting calming effects as well as long-term defense against inflamm-aging, the 7X Calming Complex is a new category of targeted skincare. This intensive 10-14 day skin reset helps restore balance, reduce visible redness, and strengthen the skin's resilience against chronic inflammation.

While many calming products offer temporary relief from irritation or redness, the 7X Calming Complex goes further by addressing both the visible symptoms and underlying triggers of inflammation. By targeting the root causes of inflamm-aging, the treatment delivers immediate soothing benefits while helping improve the skin's long-term ability to regenerate and defend from future inflammation, redness and barrier imbalance.

At the heart of the formula are Age-Repair Defensins®, DefenAge's patented peptide that activates the skin's own rejuvenation pathways, helping generate fresh, younger-looking skin without the need to wound or damage the skin. Unlike many traditional rejuvenation approaches, such as retinol, lasers, or microneedling, which rely on controlled skin injury to stimulate renewal, defensins work by signaling the skin to regenerate new cells naturally, making the process gentler while still supporting visible skin rejuvenation.

"In the fight against skin aging, inflammation is often the hidden culprit," says Nikolay Turovets, CEO of DefenAge. "With the 7X Calming Complex, we set out to create more than a traditional calming serum. This treatment addresses both the immediate signs of irritation and the deeper process of inflamm-aging by combining powerful anti-inflammatory botanicals with our patented Age-Repair Defensins. This breakthrough is truly a new category of skincare: one that delivers rapid calming while supporting long-term skin renewal. We are deeply grateful to People en Español for recognizing this innovation with a Star Product Award."

The 7X Calming Complex is non-biologic, self-preserving, and formulated without human- or animal-derived ingredients. The 7X Calming Complex is available at www.defenage.com for $68.00.

About DefenAge®

DefenAge is an American company founded in 2014 by a team of regenerative medicine experts whose anti-aging discovery became the heart and soul of its formulas. DefenAge's products are widely recommended by dermatologists as a high-performing, anti-aging cosmetic skincare for visible skin rejuvenation and as a safe alternative for retinol. DefenAge complies with or exceeds the Clean Beauty standards and its products have never been tested on animals. Honesty, transparency, and excelling in every way possible are the company's standards.

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SOURCE DefenAge