DefenAge Unveils First-Ever Body Cream Containing Defensin-Molecules

Multi-Functional Performance The 10 Luxe Hand & Body Cream is specifically designed to carry the power of defensins from the neck down in a multi-functional manner. It enhances visible firmness and cosmetic elasticity, addresses crepey skin, boosts long-lasting hydration and radiance, improves the look, softness, and textural feel of the skin on the elbows and knees, smooths and softens the skin on hands, and pairs well with body contouring procedures and skin rejuvenation treatments.

The First Of Its Kind

"This is the first-ever body cream that contains defensin-molecules; it encompasses the 7-year knowledge and research collected on the clinical performance of defensins," shared Nikolay Turovets PhD, CEO of DefenAge. "Extended research proved that defensin-molecules naturally awaken dormant skin cells and 'spark' a targeted, wound-healing regenerative response to produce new skin and deliver a treatment-caliber of cosmetic results with topicals alone. This is the only known and proven mechanism to create young skin via activating a dormant resource in your own body."

Not A Typical Body Cream

The formulation of the 10 Luxe Hand & Body Cream goes beyond standard formulation strategies and is based on the 4 pillars, addressing all key areas of the care of body skin: 1) Global anti-aging, 2) Barrier repair and hydration, 3) Anti-inflammation, and 4) DefenAge's hero blend of ingredients proven to be well-paired with defensins.

The product is formulated with enhanced clean beauty and safety standards in mind, and complies with DefenAge's ban on any human- or animal- derived ingredients, cells or their parts, or media collected from living cells.

A Must-Have Product, Experts Recommend

"We consider DefenAge an essential skincare product. The new 10 Luxe Hand & Body Cream is a wonderful addition that we will all be using. It has a great texture, is an excellent moisturizer, and improves the look of both the sun damage and aging part of our skin," comments Medical Director of the largest Southlake, TX dermatology practice, Angela Bowers, MD.

Director of UnionDerm in New York City, dermatologist Anne Chapas, MD, adds: "With DefenAge's new hand and body cream, my patients have an option that goes beyond typical moisturizers to improve the appearance of their skin and help to reverse the aging process."

"I am thrilled to introduce the 10 Luxe Hand & Body Cream to my patients," says dermatologist Melda Isaac, MD, Washington, DC. "The feeling is elegant. The smell is pleasant and clean. It absorbs quickly and is not at all sticky or tacky. Immediately, the skin feels firmer and plumper."

Dermatologist Shino Bay Aguilera, MD, Fort Lauderdale, FL, is one of the first physicians in the US who tested the new 10 Luxe Hand & Body Cream, "The future of Aesthetics is regenerative medicine, and this includes new advances in skincare products. DefenAge's new body cream reprograms your dormant cells to create new skin cells from head to toe. My skin is now mainly comprised of young cells, and it shows."

The new 10 Luxe Hand & Body Cream retails online at the brands website, www.defenage.com , and through DefenAge-authorized dermatologists, aesthetic surgeons, and other aesthetic service providers.

About DefenAge ® :

DefenAge is an American company founded in 2014 by a team of regenerative medicine experts whose anti-aging discovery became the heart and soul of its formulas. DefenAge's products are widely recommended by dermatologists as a high-performing, anti-aging cosmetic skincare for visible skin rejuvenation and as a safe alternative for retinol. DefenAge complies with or exceeds the Clean Beauty standards and its products have never been tested on animals. Honesty, transparency, and excelling in every way possible are the company's standards.

@defenageskincare

SOURCE DefenAge

Related Links

https://defenage.com/

