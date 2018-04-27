Defence IQ: All Four Agency Leads of the SENSR Program Will be Attending Military Radar 2018

The SENSR program is the most ambitious radar system acquisition project of all time. The programme is being designed and managed by the four major agencies responsible for maintaining radar capability in the United States - NORAD, the Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. This is a complete renewal of America's radar coverage which includes the integration of all 600 systems currently in operation and the budget has been conservatively estimated at 'North of $10 billion'.

The draft proposal is due in market this time 2019, with contract award date of 2021. This is a very short timeline for a procurement of this size and the respective agency leads for the program will be coming to London in August to touch base with the European market to help define the requirement. Representing the 4 agencies at the Military Radar conference are:

Brian Lihani , Chief, Aerospace Warning Branch - Programme Director, NORAD

, Chief, Aerospace Warning Branch - Programme Director, Russell Wright , Director, Domain Awareness Standards & Analysis Air and Marine Operations, Department of Homeland Security

, Director, Domain Awareness Standards & Analysis Air and Marine Operations, Michael Emanuel , Chief Engineer, and Chief of Operations for the SENSR program, Federal Aviation Administration

, Chief Engineer, and Chief of Operations for the SENSR program, Kurt Hondl , MPAR R+D Manager, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

