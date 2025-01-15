Defend Our Defenders: The National Police Association Backs the POLICE Act to Deport Non-Citizens Who Assault Law Enforcement

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National Police Association (NPA) endorses the 'Protect Our Law enforcement with Immigration Control and Enforcement' (POLICE) Act (H.R. 31), a federal bill re-introduced by Rep. Andrew Garbarino (NY-2). It amends the Immigration and Nationality Act to unequivocally make the assault of a police officer or other first responder a deportable offense. This bill would apply to non-citizens who have been convicted of an assault or who have admitted to being party to one. The POLICE Act has been referred to the House Committee on the Judiciary. The bill's text will be posted here.

The POLICE Act was written in response to the chaos occurring at the southern border, a situation that has intensified in recent years. Gang members, human traffickers, drug smugglers, violent criminals, and suspected terrorists have permeated our borders, placing both civilians and police officers at greater risk of harm. However, legal aliens here on work visas, student visas, Temporary Protected Status, etc., are also subject to deportation under the bill.

We need legal tools at our disposal to rid our country of those who intend to harm civilians and police officers. The POLICE Act provides prosecutors and judges with clearer language, leaving little doubt that harming a law enforcement officer must result in deportation.

Current immigration law does not explicitly make assaulting a law enforcement officer a deportable offense. The POLICE Act codifies the amendment into current immigration law.

"Police officers are visible representatives of the U.S. Constitution, standing between chaos and the law-abiding citizenry. Assaulting an officer demonstrates a blatant disregard for our laws and values, and is an offense that should be subject to immediate deportation," said Paula Fitzsimmons, Legislative Director of the National Police Association. "By making current immigration law less ambiguous, the POLICE Act would help ensure that these offenders are held accountable for their violent acts," Fitzsimmons added.

We extend our gratitude to Rep. Garbarino for re-introducing this practical bill. We strongly encourage his colleagues to co-sponsor the POLICE Act and respectfully request that President Donald J. Trump sign it into law.

The National Police Association (NPA) is a nonprofit organization that supports law enforcement through advocacy, education, and law enforcement. For more information, visit NationalPolice.org.

