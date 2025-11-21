The National Police Association Renews Its Call for the U.S. Park Police Modernization Act

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Park Police (USPP) is experiencing a critical staffing shortage that places officers, civilians, and our nation's most treasured landmarks at risk. The USPP's recruitment and retention struggles can be attributed, in large part, to an outdated service and pay structure system that hasn't kept pace with other law enforcement agencies. A bill called the U.S. Park Police Modernization Act (H.R. 1260) provides a straightforward solution. By condensing the existing pay schedule and shortening the time spent between career steps, officers will have an opportunity to advance more quickly through the ranks. This will make the USPP a more desirable option for those seeking a career in federal law enforcement.

U.S. Park Police surrounded by protesters at Union Station July 24, 2024

This bill, introduced by Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (NY-11) and endorsed by the National Police Association (NPA), has been referred to the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee. The text for the bill is here.

This bill is in alignment with the USPP becoming fully staffed. Central to this is an Executive Order issued by President Donald Trump addressing the crime crisis in the District of Columbia and directing the Director of the National Park Service to hire additional members.

"The dedicated men and women of the United States Park Police deliver critical services to our nation and should be celebrated. Instead, they're too often treated as an afterthought, stuck in a dated pay structure system that prevents them from experiencing true career advancement," said Paula Fitzsimmons, Legislative Director, National Police Association. "This bill modernizes the agency's pay structure, which will make the job a more attractive option for those considering a career in federal law enforcement. It will also help improve morale for those already serving with USPP and incentivize them to stay with the agency," Fitzsimmons added.

The NPA is grateful to Rep. Malliotakis for introducing the U.S. Park Police Modernization Act, a bill that modifies the current service timeline and pay structure to make it comparable to those of other federal law enforcement agencies. This bill recognizes that USPP provides a vital service. We respectfully ask Congress to prioritize this bill.

