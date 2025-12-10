DefendEye & EAGL Technology Unveil Autonomous Drone Response to Active Shooters in Under 20 Seconds

New Partnership Integrates Wireless Gunshot Detection with Instant-Launch AI Drones to Revolutionize Drone-as-First-Responder Capabilities.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. and KRAKÓW, Poland, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DefendEye, manufacturer of the world's first instant-launch AI Search Drone, and EAGL Technology, Inc., creators of the AEROS platform and DragonFly™ Gunshot Sensor, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver an unprecedented public safety solution. By integrating EAGL's outdoor wireless gunshot detection with DefendEye's autonomous aerial system, the new solution can detect a gunshot and deploy a drone to be directly above the shooter in under 20 seconds.

This integration represents a quantum leap in the "Drone as a First Responder" (DFR) sector. While traditional response times are measured in minutes, this joint solution offers immediate eyes-on-target capability, streaming live video to law enforcement before the first 911 call.

The solution creates a seamless "Cloud-to-Cloud" bridge between DefendEye's Command Center Cloud and the EAGL AEROS Cloud. The process is autonomous, infrastructure-free, and designed to install on standard light poles or mobile command solutions:

Detection: The EAGL DragonFly™ sensor detects a gunshot using advanced energy capture and waveform analysis. AEROS validates the threat, eliminates false positives, and sends coordinates to the DefendEye Drone. Instant Launch: Upon validation, the system triggers the DefendEye launch tube. The drone launches in under 10 seconds, flying to the coordinates to arrive above the shooter in under 20 seconds. Live Intelligence: Using onboard AI to identify humans, the drone transmits a live video feed immediately to the command center or police dispatch.

Through this Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) solution, remote operators can view the live feed, share with tactical units, and take full remote control.

Boaz Raz, CEO of EAGL Technology, Inc.: "Our technology allows organizations to detect, respond, and communicate real-time threats to law enforcement to stop the threat and save lives. Now, with the partnership of DefendEye, a drone can be autonomously deployed above the shooter in under 20 seconds, transmitting live video, and is fully controlled from EAGL Technology's cloud-based AEROS platform."

James Buchheim, CEO of DefendEye: "We are thrilled by the integration with EAGL Technology's AEROS platform. Seeing this in action is so exciting! The Cloud-to-Cloud bridge allows full remote control of our drones—deployed in seconds, not minutes—with built-in AI identifying humans, while being economic to own and install."

Key Technical Specifications

DefendEye Drone: Reusable, autonomous drone with 30-minute flight time. Features Day/Night camera with infrared illumination; operates in adverse weather (rain/snow). Each launch tube is equipped with a 5G SIM card for remote live streaming and control.

Reusable, autonomous drone with 30-minute flight time. Features Day/Night camera with infrared illumination; operates in adverse weather (rain/snow). Each launch tube is equipped with a 5G SIM card for remote live streaming and control. EAGL DragonFly™: Compact, wireless, solar/battery-operated sensor in a resonance chamber. Offers versatile mounting (flat wall, corner, or pole) and provides spherical detection coverage up to 18 acres per sensor.

DefendEye (Kraków) builds tube-launched, fully autonomous, AI-powered drones for rapid deployment. The pilot-free system launches in under 10 seconds, streams live video to the DefendEye Command Center Cloud, and is an inexpensive, scalable solution for first responders. www.DefendEye.com

EAGL Technologies (Albuquerque) manufactures the AEROS platform and DragonFly™ Gunshot Sensor, an outdoor wireless sensor performing energy capture and waveform analysis for threat validation. The system transmits threat data wirelessly to the EAGL System Server to initiate autonomous adaptive responses. www.eagltechnology.com

BVLOS operations are subject to local aviation rules & approvals.

