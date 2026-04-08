Defense Counterintelligence Security Agency Awards ICF Position on New $800 Million Digital Modernization BPA

Services Will Strengthen the Performance, Efficiency and Security of Mission-Critical Systems

RESTON, Va., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) recently awarded leading global solutions and technology provider ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) a position on a new multiple-award blanket purchase agreement (BPA) for software engineering services to modernize the agency's National Background Investigation Services (NBIS) systems. The five-year BPA has a ceiling value of $800 million across all 12 awardees.

Under the BPA, ICF is eligible to compete for task orders to deliver the full lifecycle of services that strengthen the NBIS systems using cloud-native design, zero trust architecture, open-source technologies, agile DevSecOps practices, AI and enhanced automation.

"NBIS is essential to protecting national security by enabling the government to quickly vet and continuously assess their workforce," said David Birken, ICF senior vice president for digital modernization and experience. "We look forward to partnering with DCSA to create a modernized, scalable solution that improves the system's performance, scalability, security and user experience, and accelerates measurable agency outcomes."

As a trusted partner to government and a leader in technology solutions, ICF brings together deep industry expertise with leading-edge technologies and advanced analytics to help government and industry meet dynamic end-user requirements and stand up a modern enterprise. From strategy to execution, ICF supports public sector clients in reducing time-to-value, accelerating mission outcomes and transforming service delivery to help them achieve measurable results.

ICF is a Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2 certified vendor, confirming its ability to meet stringent federal cybersecurity standards when supporting U.S. defense and civilian agency programs.

About ICF

ICF is a leading global solutions and technology provider. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-looking Statements

Statements that are not historical facts and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may concern our current expectations about our future results, plans, operations and prospects and involve certain risks, including those related to the government contracting industry generally; our particular business, including our dependence on contracts with U.S. federal government agencies; our ability to acquire and successfully integrate businesses; and various risks and uncertainties related to health epidemics, pandemics, and similar outbreaks. These and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those indicated in forward-looking statements that are included in the "Risk Factors" section of our securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the date hereof, and we specifically disclaim any obligation to update these statements in the future.

Contact: Lauren Dyke, [email protected], +1.571.373.5577

SOURCE ICF