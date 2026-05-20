ICF Launches New Accelerator Enabled by Salesforce and Docusign

Reduces Implementation Time for Licensing, Permitting and Inspections

RESTON, Va., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI), a leading global solutions and technology provider, today announced the launch of a new accelerator that enables faster, more efficient licensing, permitting and inspections processes. The accelerator is built on leading commercial platforms Salesforce and Docusign and leverages agentic AI and the knowledge and expertise of our mission and industry experts.

The accelerator can enable organizations' existing technology systems to automate complex tasks, streamline digital collaboration, and reduce manual efforts as part of the licensing, permitting and inspections processes, thereby increasing speed and reducing cost of operation.

"Government agencies are under growing pressure to move faster, deliver more and stay compliant," said David Birken, ICF senior vice president for digital modernization and experience. "Our newest accelerator supports them by combining ICF's deep federal expertise with trusted technologies from Salesforce and Docusign. Together, we are enabling faster implementation and greater impact for agencies and the citizens they serve."

"The public sector faces the constant challenge of balancing citizen expectations for fast, seamless service against the reality of regulatory complexity and legacy systems," said Paul Tatum, EVP of Global Public Sector Solutions at Salesforce. "The new accelerator from ICF builds on our shared expertise to address this challenge head-on, leveraging the trusted and compliant capabilities of Agentforce Public Sector to help streamline internal operations and deliver faster, better experiences for citizens."

"Agencies need secure, efficient ways to manage agreements and approvals," said Lee Fisher, Vice President of Public Sector and Life Sciences at Docusign. "ICF has thoughtfully embedded Docusign CLM which enables automated workflows, ensures audit-ready compliance and improves the applicant experience across the board."

This accelerator is one of a number of repeatable, mission-specific accelerators ICF delivers as part of ICF Fathom™, the company's suite of AI solutions and services, to drive digital transformation for clients.

As a trusted partner to government, ICF's leading-edge technologies, advanced analytics, and human-centered design help agencies quickly operationalize AI. From strategy to execution, ICF supports public sector clients in reducing time-to-value, accelerating mission outcomes, and transforming service delivery.

Read more about ICF's digital services, cloud solutions and technology partner ecosystem.

About ICF

ICF is a leading global solutions and technology provider. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com.

ICF Fathom™ is a trademark of ICF International, Inc. Nothing in this announcement is intended to grant any license or other rights in ICF intellectual property.

Caution Concerning Forward-looking Statements

Statements that are not historical facts and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may concern our current expectations about our future results, plans, operations and prospects and involve certain risks, including those related to the government contracting industry generally; our particular business, including our dependence on contracts with U.S. federal government agencies; our ability to acquire and successfully integrate businesses; and various risks and uncertainties related to health epidemics, pandemics, and similar outbreaks. These and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those indicated in forward-looking statements are included in the "Risk Factors" section of our securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the date hereof, and we specifically disclaim any obligation to update these statements in the future.

Contact: Lauren Dyke, [email protected], +1.571.373.5577

SOURCE ICF