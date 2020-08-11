Defense Leadership Forum: 10th Anniversary of William Loiry Organizing the BP Oil Spill Disaster Response Summits

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer marks 10 years since William Loiry organized the main disaster response summits that followed the BP Oil Spill, also known as the Deepwater Horizon disaster, named for the offshore drilling rig where it took place, in April 2010. This was the largest environmental catastrophe in U.S. history, which killed eleven oil drilling rig workers, pumped between 168 million to 210 million gallons of crude oil into the Gulf of Mexico, led to extensive health problems with Gulf Coast residents, and caused substantial damage to marine and wildlife habitats.

The Gulf Oil Spill Disaster Response Summits brought together local, State, and National leaders to empower the recovery of the U.S. Gulf region by identifying the emerging impact of the oil spill on health, the environment, and Gulf communities; by providing the latest details on the BP claims process; and by featuring effective oil spill containment and response solutions. The first Summit was held in Mobile, Alabama on June 17, 2010. The second Summit was held in New Orleans on July 9, 2010. These were followed by years of Gulf Coast Restoration Summits along the Gulf Coast, which brought community, business, and Government leaders together to discuss restoration priorities for the billions in BP oil spill response monies. News media coverage included CNN, the Associated Press, and local newspapers and television stations.

"The Summits provided a profoundly important service in the aftermath of that unprecedented disaster, by catalyzing the affected communities and local, State, and national Government agencies to work together to develop effective and fair restoration programs," said Loiry.

Praise for Loiry's Gulf Coast summits was widespread. Former Plaquemines Parish President, and now Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser stated, "The people involved in this organization should be praised. They are doing a great job at keeping the response, effects, and aftermath issues of the BP oil spill on the forefront. Bill Loiry should also be praised for his efforts with the Summit. Myself, Plaquemines Parish, and all of coastal Louisiana are so thankful to him for the work he is doing." Senator Bob Graham, Co-Chairman of the National Oil Spill Commission, stated, "Thank you for your many years of commitment to Gulf restoration."

