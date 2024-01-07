Defense Logistics Market size to increase by USD 3.95 billion during 2023-2028, The adoption of multidimensional defense logistics to drive the growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- How is the Defense Logistics (DL) Market expected to grow in the next five years?

The defense logistics market size is expected to grow by USD 3.95 billion between 2023 and 2028. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 2.01% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by End-user (Army, Navy, and Airforce), Solution (Military infrastructure, Military logistics services, and Military FMS), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Defense Logistics Market 2024-2028

The adoption of multidimensional defense logistics is one of the key defense logistics market trends fueling the market growth. Some countries have their military bases established in other countries to support peace and carry out some military operations. To maintain their military operations in other countries, they adopt a multidimensional defense logistics model. In this model, the base country gets logistical benefits from the domestic defense logistics players in the host The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View a Free PDF Sample

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the defense logistics market: Amentum Services Inc., ASELSAN AS, BAE Systems Plc, CMA CGM SA Group, Crowley Maritime Corp., DB Schenker, Fluor Corp., GEODIS, Honeywell International Inc., KBR Inc., Leonardo Spa, Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., SEKO Logistics, and Thales Group

Defense Logistics Market is concentrated in nature.

Market to observe 1.87% YOY growth in 2024.

Market Dynamics:

What are the main growth drivers for the Defense Logistics (DL) Market?

The growth of the Defense Logistics (DL) Market is driven by the embrace of multidimensional defense logistics strategies. This adoption impacts critical aspects like Defense Procurement, Defense Transportation, and Military Logistics. It shapes Defense Distribution and Defense Warehousing while emphasizing Transportation Security and Logistics Optimization. Further, the significance of Defense Logistic Services, Forward Deployment Logistics, and Integrated Logistics Support (ILS) is driving a holistic approach to meet evolving defense needs.

What are the leading trends in the Defense Logistics (DL) Market?

A significant trend in Defense Logistics (DL) Market growth is the implementation of advanced vehicle management systems. These systems provide Logistics Support and Defense Procurement, fortifying Supply Chain Resilience and Defense Material Management. They optimize Inventory Control and facilitate Strategic Sustainment, enhancing Logistics Planning and Defense Equipment Maintenance. Moreover, they streamline Asset Management, Defense Inventory Management, and Spare Parts Management, driving efficiency in Defense Supply Chain Management and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) processes, ultimately ensuring enhanced Mission Readiness for defense logistics players.

What are some of the challenges faced by the Defense Logistics (DL) Market?

A significant challenge impacting the Defense Logistics (DL) Market is the decrease in military base camps, affecting the Military Supply Chain and Defense Outsourcing. This reduction impacts Spare Parts Management and Defense Freight Services, disrupting the Defense Supply Network and necessitating innovative Defense Logistics Solutions. It strains Defense Packaging Solutions and hampers efforts to fortify Defense Supply Chain Resilience, underscoring the need for enhanced Defense Logistics Technology to adapt to the changing landscape in defense logistics.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing the report

Which segment is providing a major contribution to the Defense Logistics (DL) Market?

The army segment is expected to contribute significantly during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the rapid movement of light commodities such as food, medicine, and clothing in the defense sector. In addition, factors such as the digitalization of inventories and the adoption of technology for better monitoring of movement, repair, and maintenance are driving the growth of the segment. Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request a Sample Report

Related Reports:

The chemical logistics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.65% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 53.66 billion .

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.65% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by . The reverse logistics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 324.23 billion .

Defense Logistics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.01% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 3.95 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 1.87 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, China, India, Russia, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amentum Services Inc., ASELSAN AS, BAE Systems Plc, CMA CGM SA Group, Crowley Maritime Corp., DB Schenker, Fluor Corp., GEODIS, Honeywell International Inc., KBR Inc., Leonardo Spa, Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., SEKO Logistics, and Thales Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Solution

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio